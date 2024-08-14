Memory and storage experts share highlights from FMS 2024

Industry experts are reflecting on this year's Future of Memory and Storage Summit, and how storage and memory are evolving as IT evolves.

FMS used to be known as the Flash Memory Summit, but was rebranded this year to include other storage technologies such as HDDs and archives. The change "reflects the expanded scope, beyond flash and SSD, that we have been implementing in recent years," said Chuck Sobey, chief scientist at ChannelScience and general chair at FMS.

The show featured familiar themes such as AI, where discussions focused on quantum memory, or memory based on qubits instead of bits; high-bandwidth memory; stacked DRAM for high-performance computing (HPC) use cases; and blended memory using interfaces such as Compute Express Link (CXL). It also featured familiar topics such as the continuing need for HDDs to meet storage demands, flexible data placement and zoned storage for optimal data placement on quad-level cell (QLC) flash.

As in years past, vendors introduced or showcased a handful of new products -- most notably, Kioxia's demo of a broadband SSD with an optical rather than electrical interface. The optical interface allows for a greater physical distance between compute and storage for more efficient disaggregated storage. Micron introduced its first PCIe 6.0 data center SSD, which provides 26 GBps and is aimed at AI storage. Samsung had a bevy of products and updated V-NAND, but most notable was the BM1743 -- a large, 128 TB QLC SSD.

Here's what analysts and attendees took away from this year's FMS.