Snowflake analytics tools coming to Dell on-prem storage

Snowflake Inc., a cloud data platform vendor, will expand its analytics platform to object data stored on premises for the first time through a new partnership with Dell Technologies.

The two companies unveiled the new partnership as part of the opening keynote during the first day at Dell Technologies World 2022, which is convening in person for the first time since 2019.

Snowflake Data Cloud connects with object data stored in the Dell EMC ECS Enterprise Object Storage platform, bringing the platform's analytics and data warehousing capabilities on premises. Data Cloud's capabilities include analytics, data lake generation and governance or security policy creation.

Previously, the Snowflake Data Cloud interacted exclusively with object data stored on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Data Cloud's new capabilities can also move data from Dell ECS Enterprise Object Storage appliances into hyperscaler storage services as well as back on premises, enabling users to shift data for workload demands or cost savings as needed.

The new interconnectivity and capabilities between the Dell ECS platform and Snowflake Data Cloud will be available in the second half of 2022.

Hyperscalers are ultimately data centers owned by other companies and outside the direct control of a user, said Scott Sinclair, a senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget. The loss of control may be a deal breaker for some industries that want the analytics and policy creation tools offered by Data Cloud but can't or don't want to move data into hyperscaler storage.

"Customers want technology like Snowflake [Data Cloud] and they need the flexibility to deploy it wherever they want," Sinclair said. "[Customers have] said the cloud is the data center I don't own."