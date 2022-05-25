IBM releases compact, ultra-fast storage for AI

IBM expanded its elastic storage system line with a new array that outperforms the rest of its software-defined portfolio through a combination of new hardware bundled with IBM Spectrum Scale.

IBM released its new elastic storage system (ESS) 3500 last week. It can provide up to 91 GBps in sustained throughput for overcoming storage barriers associated with AI and machine learning workloads, according to IBM. It also uses Spectrum Scale to increase performance through concurrent access and aggregate multiple types of storage.

The new distributed object and file array can also house up to 1.1 petabytes in 2U, which can help organizations consolidate high-end workloads.

While IBM positions the ESS 3500 as ideal for AI workloads, Scott Baker, CMO of IBM Storage, said the array could be used for workloads in media and entertainment, content management systems and streaming videos.

What's in the box The ESS 3500 uses the AMD EPYC 7642 processor and NVMe storage. The flash storage relies on PCIe Gen 4 SSDs that, along with the processor, provide a throughput of up to 91 GBps, according to the vendor's spec sheet. IBM also stated the array can scale from 46 TB to over 1 PB using a 2.5 compression rate; when scaling the ESS 3500 to a cluster of 20 units, the sustained throughput can be increased to 1.8 TBps. The ESS 3500 comes with impressive performance claims for a single 2U box, according to Brent Ellis, a senior analyst at Forrester Research. "[IBM's] stated performance is about twice as fast as a similar Vast system," Ellis said. Other systems could provide faster performance but require a larger footprint, he added. The 3500 targets data analytic workloads, which need storage that can quickly ingest large amounts of data without saturating the Fibre Channel connections, Ellis said. To avoid this, one would need either 100 Gigabit Ethernet or 200 Gigabit Infiniband, both of which are in the ESS 3500. Another way to think about the ESS line is that it's like a powerful just a bunch of disks (JBOD) with software-defined storage bundled together, creating a storage system that can be used to manage other elements of a single data fabric, Ellis said. The front view of the IBM ESS 3500. The rear of the IBM ESS 3500 shows the network connectivity.