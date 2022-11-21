Dell PowerFlex comes to AWS for hybrid cloud storage

Dell Technologies is taking its PowerFlex software-defined storage operating system to AWS, a first in an initiative to bring more of its storage OSes to the public cloud.

Now generally available, Dell PowerFlex can be purchased through the AWS Marketplace, where customers will have access to almost all features and capabilities needed for enterprise block storage in a public cloud setting.

Dell's push to open its storage OSes to the public cloud, an initiative it calls Project Alpine, is part of a developing relationship between on-premises and cloud vendors. Major public clouds are turning to third-party enterprise vendors such as Dell to handle multi-cloud and hybrid cloud connections, according to Dave Raffo, an analyst at Evaluator Group.

Last year, AWS touted its partnership with NetApp to bring the OnTap storage OS to the public cloud. The new partnership with Dell aims to bring enterprise customers running Dell's hardware on-premises into AWS in a similar way, Raffo said.

"This is another sales channel for Dell," he said. "[And] who has more salespeople than Dell?"

PowerFlex + AWS PowerFlex on AWS uses AWS Elastic Block Storage for longer-term persistent storage or EC2 instance stores for faster, high-demand workloads. Most tools and capabilities available to on-premises PowerFlex users, such as data replication management, are duplicated in the cloud, which also provides connections to other AWS services. PowerFlex also offers a similar GUI for both cloud and on-premises storage management. The new offering enables Dell storage services to interact with AWS services such as storage for backups or EC2 for compute. Users can also back up to multiple availability zones within a single region without copying or duplicating data to increase recovery locations for high availability and durability. Many of our customers soon realize [when using PowerFlex that] they don't need to add more compute but may be growing their storage footprint. Michael RichtbergChief strategy architect for PowerFlex, Dell Technologies Not all capabilities have made it to the cloud, however. The new offering lacks hyperconverged infrastructure features and managed services offerings. Dell spokespeople said keeping the compute and storage separate enables less expensive scaling of storage resources for PowerFlex customers wanting to use the cloud. "Many of our customers soon realize [when using PowerFlex that] they don't need to add more compute but may be growing their storage footprint," said Michael Richtberg, Dell's chief strategy architect for PowerFlex. Pricing for PowerFlex in AWS is based per terabyte, with specific prices up to individual customer contracts.