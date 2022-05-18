How Dell is changing the multi-cloud equation

Multi-cloud IT is here to stay. ESG research found that 86% of IT organizations use more than one cloud, and 65% use three or more different public cloud providers. But is the decision to use multiple public cloud providers by choice, by convenience or by accident? That question was the main topic of discussion at Dell Technologies World 2022.

In our effort to accelerate operations and unlock greater business opportunity, we strive to create freedom for developers, for engineers, for analysts, as well as for other key line-of-business teams. To accelerate app development and IT operations, often the move is to favor bottom-up decision-making with various teams granted freedom to choose the infrastructure and cloud service that best fit the project.

This freedom, however, leads to increased cloud complexity and cost, often to the extent where digital initiatives become impeded -- the opposite of what IT leaders intend when developing their cloud strategies. Short-run acceleration benefits come at a cost to overall optimization as the multi-cloud ecosystem scales to become too large and too distributed to fully control.

The core theme of Dell's event centered on the need to shift from multi-cloud by accident to multi-cloud by design. Being intentional in your multi-cloud IT architecture has become essential when you consider the following:

Sixty-four percent of respondents to an ESG research survey agree that the complexity of their IT infrastructure slows their IT operations and digital initiatives.

Ensuring proper coordination across multiple teams was the most common challenge organizations face as a result of using multiple cloud service providers, identified by 44% of organizations.

In other words, distributed multi-cloud IT creates complexity, which slows initiatives. That complexity is intensified when decision-making is spread across multiple independent teams.