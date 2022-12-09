AWS re:Invent storage updates aim to maximize data value

In his keynote at re:Invent, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky started off by addressing the macroeconomic climate.

He said that in times of uncertainty, leaders should not slow down or cut back but instead lean in and focus on seizing opportunity. Keeping with the theme of not cutting back, a huge mass of attendees -- estimated at more than 50,000 -- were met with a large volume of new announcements from the show in Las Vegas. As the world returns to in-person events, last week made it clear that AWS re:Invent has become the in-person technology event to attend.

Amazon EFS leads the storage charge One of the countless storylines from re:Invent focused on data -- its value to the business and the state of data storage. There were numerous data- and storage-related announcements. For example, Amazon Elastic File System (EFS) saw several updates, including: Elastic Throughput. A new mode allows Amazon EFS to automatically deliver the throughput performance that each application needs while the user pays for the amount of data read or written.

1-day Lifecycle Management Policy. This policy enables organizations to automatically move files that haven't been accessed in one day to the Amazon EFS Infrequent Access storage class. Each of these capabilities aims to simplify accelerated access to massive file data sets. For years the file storage space has seen an increased need for performance and scalability fueled by the adoption of analytics workloads, machine learning and cloud-native development. While these announcements represent only a fraction of re:Invent news, they provide insight into AWS' overall approach to data and data storage.