A primer on the NVMe management ecosystem

Storage management has traditionally either used vendor-specific tools, a collection of unrelated tools for different tasks or a standards-based management ecosystem with scalability constraints. That model is unnecessarily complicated and difficult to navigate, so NVMe experts from across the storage industry have been developing a cohesive suite of management capabilities that work together to support the various requirements of NVMe customers and providers.

Redfish, Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Swordfish, NVM Express Management Interface (NVMe-MI), out-of-band management, in-band management -- what do they all mean, and how are they important parts of the NVMe management ecosystem?

The fine print on NVMe-MI One of the earliest identified requirements for NVMe management was the capability to have a low-cost interface that could be accessed by enclosure management systems, such as baseboard management controllers. This form of management, over an interface that is separate from the interface used for data transfers, is called out-of-band management in the NVMe specifications. The NVM Express organization formed a team to collaborate on NVMe-MI, an out-of-band management interface. The requirements and capabilities of NVMe-MI are specified in the NVM Express Management Interface specification, which is part of the NVMe family of specifications and is available from NVM Express. NVMe-MI initially defined only out-of-band management. Some storage products require the capability for managing NVMe drives using management commands sent through the same connection that is used for data. Management over the same interface used for data transfers is called in-band management in the NVMe specifications. The NVMe-MI specification was expanded in revision 1.1 to define special NVMe Admin Commands that could be used to send management commands in-band. The latest version of the NVMe-MI specification is 1.2b. NVMe-MI provides all the management functionality that is required for inside of an enclosure or inside of a storage platform but is only available with access to the dedicated management bus or to the data interface. What management capabilities exist for systems that need to manage the storage system remotely using a network connection? Enter DMTF -- formerly known as the Distributed Management Task Force -- and SNIA, working together to define models for NVMe management over Ethernet using the DMTF Redfish protocol.