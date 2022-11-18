Track evolution in storage security standards, technologies

The security controls and capabilities within storage systems and ecosystems have not changed significantly for a few years. This is not surprising as the perception of likely threats has remained relatively constant.

Data-at-rest encryption, secured storage management and storage sanitization are commonly available and in use. However, recent events are causing organizations to reevaluate their storage security postures.

The cyber threat landscape is witnessing large numbers of ransomware attacks and increased nation state activities directed at critical infrastructure. The regulatory landscape is also changing and potentially imposing requirements that necessitate adjustments to security capabilities, controls and practices to reflect new realities. For storage, this translates into increased interest in having storage serve as a possible last line of defense or, at the very least, not having storage be a weak link in an organization's defenses.

For storage security, these are interesting times because developments are underway on multiple fronts. By the end of the first quarter of 2023, there will be significant changes to security standards and specifications relevant to storage. New technologies could increase the storage security options. Lastly, new practices and deployment strategies could add further data protections.

Standards affecting storage security ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 27 (Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection) is in the middle of a major update to the ISO 27000 series of standards that started with a complete rewrite of ISO/IEC 27002:2022 (Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection -- Information security controls), published in February 2022. This rewrite of ISO/IEC 27002 necessitated updates to ISO/IEC 27001 (Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection -- Information security management systems -- Requirements). A new edition is anticipated to be published by mid-November 2022. ISO/IEC 27001 serves as the basis for Information Security Management System certification of organizations and this new edition will affect existing certifications. The new ISO/IEC 27002 standard includes controls that are relevant to storage systems and ecosystems and includes references to the ISO/IEC 27040 storage security standard. As a result, auditors will more likely take note of storage security issues. Speaking of ISO/IEC 27040 (Information technology -- Security techniques -- Storage security), SC 27 has almost completed a major revision of this standard, which was originally published in January 2015. This update, which may happen in early 2023, includes requirements as opposed to just guidance. It includes numerous technology updates -- such as NVMe, Intelligent Platform Management Interface and cryptography -- expansion of previous guidance, updates to storage sanitization and a revised structure that mirrors and builds upon the new ISO/IEC 27002. The original version of ISO/IEC 27040 was synchronized with the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-88r1 (Media Sanitization) with regard to technology-specific media sanitization techniques. However, the new ISO standard now defers to the recently published Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 2883-2022 for these techniques. The new IEEE 2883 -- Standard for Sanitizing Storage -- published in September 2022. It provides requirements for eradicating data on specific storage devices and media. This standard provides a range of options for clear, purge and destruct methods. It encourages the use of eco-friendly sanitization. IEEE 2883 is anticipated to be the "go-to" standard for media sanitization.

Emerging storage security technologies Trusted storage. Several organizations including Trusted Computing Group, DMTF, PCIe and the Open Compute Project are working on specifications that use roots of trust to verify the integrity of individual components and platforms. Initial implementations will likely focus on device attestations. Computational storage. Both the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and NVM Express are working together on specifications for computational storage, which could increase the utility of SSDs by letting hosts and applications offload certain functions. There can be some interesting security issues and considerations, depending on the implementation, that need to be addressed. However, this functionality could also help an SSD defend itself.