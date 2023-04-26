Overcome obstacles to storage sustainability

Businesses increasingly talk about sustainability, but data storage isn't always part of the conversation. Edge computing and massive IoT fleets contribute to the increase in data stores, which leads to higher financial and environmental costs.

However, the process to make data storage more sustainable is not always evident. Is it something the IT team should look into and enable? Or do ideas need to come from business leaders? And how do IT manufacturers and vendors fit in?

Even the most aware companies face obstacles to storage sustainability.

Sustainability initiatives needed According to a 2022 International Energy Agency report, data centers accounted for between 0.9% and 1.3% of global electricity demand in 2021. A 2022 environmental sustainability report by Capgemini found that IT generates nearly 3% of all global carbon dioxide emissions, more than Spain, Italy, France and Portugal combined. These stats help explain why technology companies, like Amazon, Microsoft and Google, have become some of the largest investors in renewable energy projects. It's also why many companies have moved workloads and data storage to the cloud. Cloud providers offer more efficient hardware and optimization at a fraction of the cost. Companies that run their own on-premises infrastructure could adopt higher-performance hardware to consolidate space and reduce cooling requirements. Optimization software can also shift workloads between devices and transmission services to achieve the same benefits. Organizations may reuse hardware that's no longer performant for its main function. For example, network switches that can no longer maintain high bandwidth rates due to age can still manage lower-priority bandwidth tasks.