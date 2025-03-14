Understanding persistent vs. nonpersistent VDI

There are two main types of desktops you can deploy in a virtual desktop infrastructure: persistent and nonpersistent. So, what's the difference?

With persistent VDI, each user gets their own virtual desktop -- also known as a one-to-one ratio. Nonpersistent desktops are many-to-one, meaning they are shared among end users. Each setup has its advantages and disadvantages when it comes to storage, management and customization.