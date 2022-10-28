Comparing the features of Citrix and VMware's VDI software

While VDI technology gives IT teams full control over virtual desktop deployment and management, tools from outside vendors such as Citrix and VMware can help make this process easier.

IT must consider various factors when investing in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) software. There is a wide range of VDI providers on the market today, including the following:

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

VMware Horizon

Azure Virtual Desktop

Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS)

Amazon WorkSpaces

The best option for an organization depends on how exhaustively IT administrators want to manage their infrastructure and whether they want to use cloud technology. Organizations that are less concerned with fully controlling their infrastructure and want to host their virtual desktops in the cloud may want to consider a traditional desktop as a service (DaaS) package rather than VDI software offerings. For situations where VDI is the best fit, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and VMware Horizon View are both feature-rich and able to support on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments.

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Citrix DaaS Citrix's on-premises VDI offering is Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (CVAD). CVAD is a full suite of products that enables IT to create a complete VDI environment and manage the user experience. The service is broadly accessible -- the Citrix Workspace App is available on a wide variety of devices, and even without a Workspace app client, users can connect to Citrix with an HTML5 browser. Other key features of CVAD include the following: Citrix Hypervisor is a complete feature-rich hypervisor with virtual GPU (vGPU) support. CVAD comes with free access to Citrix Hypervisor Premium Edition features. But Citrix is not limited to the Citrix Hypervisor -- it works on Nutanix, VMware vSphere, Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle and more.

is a complete feature-rich hypervisor with virtual GPU (vGPU) support. CVAD comes with free access to Citrix Hypervisor Premium Edition features. But Citrix is not limited to the Citrix Hypervisor -- it works on Nutanix, VMware vSphere, Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle and more. Machine Creation Services is a simple image management tool that works on a storage base and can help to provision nonpersistent desktops quickly in the cloud.

is a simple image management tool that works on a storage base and can help to provision nonpersistent desktops quickly in the cloud. Provisioning Services is a network-based advanced image management tool that lets admins stream virtual desktop images to any endpoint on the same network.

is a network-based advanced image management tool that lets admins stream virtual desktop images to any endpoint on the same network. StoreFront is a customizable front-end website where users can access their applications and desktops.

is a customizable front-end website where users can access their applications and desktops. Director is a help desk and troubleshooting tool that can give insight into the performance of the VDI environment.

is a help desk and troubleshooting tool that can give insight into the performance of the VDI environment. Workspace Environment Manager is a user experience management tool that lets IT manage the virtual desktop environment of the end user. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops offers tiered subscription plans, which might limit the availability of these features.

VMware Horizon View VMware's VDI offering is VMware Horizon View. Like Citrix, it's a full suite of features and products to make a complete VDI environment for end users. The most significant difference, however, is that VMware Horizon only supports VMware vSphere as an on-premises hypervisor. Some key features of VMware Horizon include the following: VMware vSphere comes with VMware Horizon and has been a popular on-premises virtualization option for years. However, unlike Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon only supports vSphere as the on-premises hypervisor.

comes with VMware Horizon and has been a popular on-premises virtualization option for years. However, unlike Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon only supports vSphere as the on-premises hypervisor. Instant Clones is a way to deploy virtual desktops from one image.

is a way to deploy virtual desktops from one image. App Volumes is a way to package applications in application layers and manage applications separately from the OS image.

is a way to package applications in application layers and manage applications separately from the OS image. Dynamic Environment Manager is a complete user environment management tool that lets admins manage the end-user experience.

is a complete user environment management tool that lets admins manage the end-user experience. Horizon Help Desk Tool is an easy-to-use help desk tool for the ServiceDesk that enables IT to shadow users, remove frozen applications and more.

Comparing VMware Horizon and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and VMware Horizon View are similar in many ways. For example, both come with a hypervisor license and offer many of the same capabilities, including support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) and Azure multifactor authentication (MFA). The following table outlines the vendors' different features: VMware Citrix Hypervisor Only VMware vSphere Citrix Hypervisor, VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix Acropolis Storage-based image management Instant Clones Machine Creation Services Network-based image management None Provisioning Services Troubleshooting Horizon Help Desk Tool Director App layering App Volumes Citrix App Layering User management Dynamic Environment Manager Workspace Environment Manager External access VMware Access Gateway Citrix ADC VDI types Persistent, nonpersistent Persistent, nonpersistent RDS support Yes Yes Azure MFA support Yes Yes HTML5 client Yes Yes Cloud versions Horizon Cloud Citrix DaaS DaaS solution VMware DaaS Citrix DaaS Remote display protocol Blast Extreme HDX The biggest difference is which on-premises hypervisor each supports. Citrix supports Nutanix, VMware vSphere, Citrix Hypervisor and Microsoft Hyper-V, while VMware only supports VMware vSphere. Organizations that choose VMware Horizon will have a vendor lock-in on their hypervisor. Citrix also supports more clouds and is easier to use within the cloud. Organizations can either set up their CVAD environment in Azure or run Citrix DaaS with Azure. With VMware, the Horizon environment is linked to the VMware cloud, making it more like extending the on-premises environment to the cloud rather than fully transitioning to the cloud. The last big difference between the two is their remote display protocols. Citrix's protocol is HDX, and VMware's is Blast Extreme. Citrix HDX may be slightly better with peripherals such as USB devices, while VMware Blast Extreme may work better with vGPU. However, both are suitable protocols and offer a good user experience.