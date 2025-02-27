Hospital-at-home lags in rural settings. Is that a problem?

When CMS launched its Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCAH) waiver program in 2020, it ushered the hospital-at-home model into a new era. Nearly 400 hospitals have been approved for the waiver in the past five years, indicating the model's rising popularity. However, recently published research highlights geographic gaps, with urban hospitals far more likely than rural hospitals to adopt hospital-at-home programs.

One can correctly surmise that financial challenges and resource constraints are keeping rural hospitals from participating more expansively in hospital-at-home efforts. But that is only part of the story.

Rural health experts highlighted other reasons rural hospitals may be less inclined to adopt hospital-at-home programs, including the fact that they do not face the capacity constraints of their urban counterparts.

Still, health equity concerns remain. Could lopsided adoption widen the urban-rural healthcare divide by preventing rural patients from reaping the benefits of the hospital-at-home model?

What the research tells us about hospital-at-home adoption Though the future of the AHCAH waiver is uncertain, its impact on hospital-at-home adoption is undeniable. As of Feb. 21, 2025, 383 healthcare facilities across 39 states had received waiver approval. The waiver has been extended a few times since 2020. In 2022, Congress extended the AHCAH waiver by two years to Dec. 31, 2024. Shortly before it expired, the waiver was extended to March 31, 2025. With the March deadline looming, the study's findings are especially pertinent to understanding the waiver's uptake. Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine set out to provide an overview of the uptake, focusing on whether the characteristics of participating hospitals have changed over the years. Study author Hashem E. Zikry, MD, was interested in examining adoption trends after seeing how hospital-at-home efforts could impact emergency department capacity. "I work in the emergency department every day, and anything that's going to help create capacity in our EDs and anything that will help offload patients to get the care that they need faster is kind of fascinating to me, especially something as innovative as taking care of patients in their own home," said Zikry, an emergency medicine physician and a scholar in the National Clinician Scholars Program at UCLA. The research team conducted a cross-sectional analysis using the 2022 American Hospital Association Annual Survey to obtain data on hospital characteristics and publicly reported data to identify hospitals participating in the AHCAH waiver program as of March 1, 2024. Hospitals granted a waiver between November 2020 and December 2022 were grouped as "pre-extension," and those that applied and received the waiver later were grouped as "post-extension." They published their findings in JAMA. Of the 2,953 hospitals included in the study, 299 (10%) obtained an AHCAH waiver, 249 in the pre-extension period, and 50 post-extension. In some places, like where I live, Los Angeles, there's no blueprint to see how this is being done. And so, there's nothing to mimic. Whereas Boston Medical Center or UMass are looking at the Mass General model, and they're really kind of taking notes, and they're running with it. Hashem E. Zikry, MDEmergency medicine physician and a scholar in the National Clinician Scholars Program at University of California, Los Angeles Nearly half of the hospitals participating in the waiver program were large, with 49% having 300-plus beds compared to only 14% with less than 100 beds. The vast majority of AHCAH participants were in metropolitan areas (92%) and were major or minor teaching hospitals (80%). On the other hand, few participating hospitals were in rural areas (2%) or were non-teaching hospitals (20%). Additionally, researchers noted that participating hospitals tended to group together. For instance, states like Massachusetts, Texas and Florida have high hospital-at-home adoption rates, making it easier for more hospitals in those states to adopt the model. "In some places, like where I live, Los Angeles, there's no blueprint to see how this is being done," Zikry noted. "And so, there's nothing to mimic. Whereas Boston Medical Center or UMass are looking at the Mass General model, and they're really kind of taking notes, and they're running with it." Further, the research shows that the characteristics of hospitals that received the waiver post-extension were similar to pre-extension hospitals, although post-extension hospitals were somewhat smaller and had regional differences. Researchers concluded that as the federal government continues to debate the future of the AHCAH waiver, they should "consider additional strategies to engage a broader set of facilities to develop hospital-at-home programs, particularly non-teaching and rural hospitals."