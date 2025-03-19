What do short-term waiver extensions mean for hospital-at-home?

In the funding bill Congress passed last week, which narrowly averted a government shutdown, lawmakers extended Medicare telehealth flexibilities and the Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCAH) waiver through Sept. 30, 2025.

Virtual care and hospital-at-home program stakeholders celebrated the federal waiver's extension. However, unless Congress plans to further extend the waiver by several years -- or, better yet, make it permanent -- hospital-at-home program leaders must navigate this gray area of short-term extensions.

The AHCAH waiver has undoubtedly had a pronounced impact on the nationwide adoption of the hospital-at-home model. Though the model has been around since the mid-2000s, CMS launching the waiver in November 2020 enabled hundreds of facilities to implement it. The waiver suspends several Medicare Hospital Conditions of Participation, including requiring nursing services to be provided on premises 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As of March 12, 2025, 391 healthcare facilities across 39 states have received waiver approval.

The waiver and growing adoption also prompted commercial health plans to expand their support of hospital-at-home.

"What we saw was not just that more patients could access it, but that it also sent a significant signal to the rest of the market that this is a real way to deliver care," said Stephen Dorner, M.D., chief clinical and innovation officer of Healthcare at Home, Mass General Brigham. "And so, you started seeing that more commercial payers entered this space and wanted contracts or developed policies to support this kind of care. They developed their own conditions of participation, oftentimes aligning with the federal waiver."

This indicates that the government plays a key role in influencing adoption through the waiver. However, the reluctance to move forward with a longer-term extension for the waiver indicates that health system leaders must tread carefully with their hospital-at-home efforts.

Cost and quality concerns may be driving the shorter extensions The waiver has been extended several times. Prior to the most recent extension, Congress had included it in its year-end funding bill that prevented a government shutdown in December 2024. Initially set to expire at the end of 2024, the bill extended the waiver and other telehealth flexibilities through March 2025. Having a short-term extension really does not provide the bandwidth or on-ramp for hospitals to be able to develop these types of programs. Jennifer HollomanSenior associate director of policy,American Hospital Association Though relieved, hospital-at-home proponents were also disappointed because an earlier version of the funding bill included a five-year extension for the waiver. In February, the home-based care advocacy group Moving Health Home sent a letter signed by nearly 100 stakeholders urging congressional leaders to include a five-year extension for the hospital-at-home waiver in the funding package. But, once again, lawmakers have only extended the waiver by a few months. Despite federal research linking the waiver to high-quality care, American Hospital Association (AHA) leaders noted that Congress likely wants more research to confirm these positive outcomes before issuing a longer extension. "I mean, it's a bit of a scary proposition when you talk about taking someone who is sick enough that they should be hospitalized, and you're going to put them in a location that's maybe 5 or 10 miles away from the hospital," said Nancy Foster, vice president of quality and patient safety policy at AHA. "So how is CMS, which is by law responsible for making sure the care of Medicare patients is conducted in a safe and effective manner, how are [they] going to make sure that the hospital has all the right things in place?" Lawmakers are also looking to ensure that hospital-at-home care does not result in any unintended consequences, like adding to family caregiver burdens or widening health equity gaps, she added. Further, there are the perennial concerns regarding cost. According to Thom Bales, PwC's Health Services Advisory leader, the federal government is looking to determine the cost benefits of hospital-at-home care. "Practically speaking, in the world where there are value-based care health systems, and so fully capitated health systems that integrate the health plan and the hospital, they are looking at the relative cost trade-off of advanced care at home versus the inpatient setting," he said. There has been little conclusive research on this issue so far. Even the federal research noted above could not conclude that the waiver "resulted in lower Medicare spending overall as compared to brick-and-mortar inpatient care." Still, the patient care and experience benefits have been robust enough that the waiver is unlikely to be eliminated entirely. However, the short-term extensions could prove challenging for those operating and leading hospital-at-home programs.