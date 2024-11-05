Strategies for deploying connected healthcare tech equitably

Connected healthcare technologies, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and patient portals, are critical in today's digitized healthcare landscape. Not only do patients expect the healthcare industry to provide the same convenience and seamless digital journey as other industries, but healthcare providers also require added technological support to boost clinical outcomes and manage administrative burdens.

However, there are myriad challenges to successfully implementing and utilizing this technology. These challenges exist on the patient and provider side, pushing healthcare organizations to consider various factors as they deploy connected healthcare tools.

Healthcare leaders at the Connected Health 2024 virtual summit detailed these challenges as well as their strategies for overcoming them to ensure successful technology implementation.

Addressing patient and provider challenges during technology integration Connected healthcare technologies aim to strengthen the provider-patient relationship by creating a greater number of touch points and enhancing data exchange between the two. While these technologies provide numerous patient care benefits, they also require adjustments to clinician workflow. According to Frank Osborn, M.D., chief medical officer of the Tufts Medicine Integrated Network at Tufts Medicine, culture is more important than strategy when redesigning clinician workflows to include new connected healthcare technologies. Establishing a physician-led culture can help organizations better understand the actual pain points in clinician workflows -- as opposed to what management thinks are the pain points -- and implement technology that effectively addresses them. Integrating Advanced Connected Care Technologies into the Care Continuum 61:35 "Listening to the physicians and understanding what they want to change, you're going to get there faster by doing that," he said during a panel discussion at the conference. Tufts Medicine has implemented a technology integration process, where new technologies are deployed in short phases so that the teams overseeing the deployment can address problems as they arise. It also gives health systems time to gain critical provider buy-in. "We've had a lot of things that we've done that we've just done forever because that's how it's been, and no one wants to change that, but people want to somehow magically get to a different place," Osborn said. In certain industries where the risks are low, trust is easier to build, but where the risks are high [like] in our area of work, trust is very difficult to build Anjali Bhagra, M.D., M.B.A., FACPProfessor of medicine and medical director of the Enterprise Automation Hub and Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity, Mayo Clinic He emphasized the importance of change management efforts to help staff adjust the daily tasks and processes that they have utilized for years. Lauren Hopkins, MPH, assistant vice president of virtual care and community engagement at WellStar MCG Health, echoed Osborn, adding that gaining that physician buy-in early on is critical to ensuring that new technology is deployed in ways that support clinicians. "When you try to go in [saying], 'Hey, this is what we're going to do, [we] don't want your input,' then it does not win over any friends," she said during the panel. "And so, you want to definitely approach it [as] this is a two-way street." Hopkins suggested asking questions during the implementation process, such as "Did we actually achieve what we set out to achieve? And if we didn't, then why? Where do we fall short? How do we have to evolve or recreate what processes?" can help establish a feedback loop between clinicians and administrators in charge of implementing new technology. Another critical piece of the technology integration puzzle is gaining and maintaining patient trust. Anjali Bhagra, M.D., M.B.A., FACP, professor of medicine and medical director of the Enterprise Automation Hub and Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at Mayo Clinic, pointed out that the healthcare system is already complex and filled with friction points, so adding a technology layer that patients don't fully understand can erode trust. "In certain industries where the risks are low, trust is easier to build, but where the risks are high [like] in our area of work, trust is very difficult to build," she said during the panel. She added that it is critical that patients understand the types of technology being used, the data being collected, and how the data will be used. This will require enhancing patients' digital health literacy. Further, healthcare provider organizations must employ a long-term strategy when integrating technology. Bhagra noted that healthcare is changing rapidly, and clinician training and workflow could look very different in the near future. "I think we all need to get comfortable with change…and not getting committed to specific structures or flows and just having that cognitive flexibility [and] more wide partnerships because one workflow that we established today is going to be obsolete in a matter of few months," she said.