3 considerations for health systems adopting AI chatbots

When it became clear Big Tech would play a significant role in healthcare's AI chatbot landscape, health systems were left with two choices: dive into the AI waters themselves or let the rising tide sweep them away.

Increasingly, they're choosing to dive in.

In not even a year, AI chatbots have revolutionized how patients engage with their health information. Big Tech companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Amazon and Microsoft have launched healthcare-specific tools that let users share their medical records with the bots to get more personalized answers to their questions.

Reluctant to let their patient relationships be overtaken, healthcare organizations quickly adapted their IT strategies.

The process was swift, with organizations quickly standing up their own versions of the most popular AI chatbots. But with these products, providers could guarantee HIPAA compliance and a reliable connection to the EHR. These technologies come with safeguards, some organizations say, because they're plugged directly into the health system's scheduling tools and provide better navigation unique to that health system.

By embracing AI within their own tech stacks, health systems have also been able to tailor their strategies.

For some organizations, that means diving deep into AI with chatbots that function almost identically to commercial products but that loop into the system's infrastructure. For others, it means simply getting their feet wet, using AI to supplement how patients send secure messages to their providers, as opposed to providing advice to users.

Because AI is such a big step toward technological advancement, health systems couldn't dive into the deep end without first checking the waters. Health systems that have launched their own patient-facing AI have reported careful analysis of the IT landscape, consideration of existing workflows and how their tool would compete in an increasingly saturated market.

1. Health systems must be proactive in AI adoption According to early chatbot adopters, the biggest mistake a health system can make is to not consider patient-facing AI at all. The commercial tools are here to say, so it's a matter of whether or not organizations keep a hold on their patient relationships, according to Ran Shaul, co-founder and chief product officer of K Health. K Health is a clinical AI company that's worked with a handful of health systems to launch their own AI chatbots, such as Hartford Healthcare's PatientGPT. "Health systems are not going to stay passive," Shaul said. They've made that mistake before when they were too slow to react to the GLP-1 boom, he added. Now, digital health companies have most of the power in that space and health systems are left to contract with those vendors. Health systems won't repeat that dynamic, Shaul explained. By launching their own chatbot tools, health systems are maintaining ownership of patient relationships, which will be the ultimate KPI for these technologies. "The PatientGPT success will be that we become an everyday life aspect of our patients," as opposed to the reactive, sick care the industry has been known to provide," Shaul said. "We want to become part of your healthcare and be connected to you. We want you to ask anything you want, and to think about preventive care and the next steps you need to take." For Muhammad Siddiqui, M.D., CIO of the Indiana-based Reid Health, that message is even more salient when there are off-the-shelf products available. His health system adopted Ask Emmie, the AI chatbot product from Epic Systems. It's allowed his rural health system to stay on an even playing ground with bigger academic medical centers. "Some organizations are too slow to respond to these features that are coming out from Epic," Siddiqui said. Since implementing Ask Emmie, the technology has reduced the number of administrative tasks for humans and helped streamline the patient experience. "That's exactly our goal: how can we make life easier for our patients?" Siddiqui posited. "Patients are looking for speed and agility to simplify things, as well. Healthcare systems really need to do their due diligence, lay out the plan and have a solid roadmap to roll out these features in AI."

2. Be mindful of existing provider workflows Health systems can't be passive as AI chatbots become more popular, but they also can't adopt AI for AI's sake. Rather, healthcare organizations must determine how they want AI to supplement existing workflows, according to Chetan Aher, M.D., associate chief medical officer for Adult Ambulatory Clinics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Earlier this year, VUMC implemented its own patient-facing AI tool into the patient portal. The technology was designed to help patients craft better, more detailed messages to their providers. The AI can probe patients and ask clarifying questions, but it can't dispense advice, at least not yet. According to Aher, that's because VUMC's patients still primarily want to hear from their healthcare providers, not a chatbot, for medical advice. Armed with that knowledge, the organization designed its AI to provide value to what the end-user -- in this case, the patient -- wants. Although Aher said that's going to be important on the provider side, as well. "What we're seeing across healthcare is the abandonment of a large number of AI tools," he noted. "People got really excited about it, people continue to be really excited about it. They're rushing to try to get these tools and to achieve certain outcomes, but a lot of these things are not providing the value that we thought they were." Getting ROI from an expensive AI tool will require health system leaders to know how the medical workforce will actually use AI and how it can integrate into their day-to-day work. For example, tools that have great functionality but live in a separate system won't have the same uptake and impact as something that lives within the EHR or the patient portal. "Starting with workflow and understanding how your tool is going to integrate into how somebody does their job day-to-day is probably the most important thing when it comes to adoption," Aher advised.