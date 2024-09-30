Measuring sickle cell burden with a public health dashboard

Chronic disease management continues to present a unique challenge for healthcare stakeholders, but to effectively manage these conditions, assessing disease burden and prevalence is key.

For conditions like sickle cell disease -- a group of inherited blood disorders that negatively impact the protein hemoglobin's ability to carry oxygen to red blood cells -- capturing information about disease impact is a significant public health need.

A disproportionate number of the 100,000 Americans impacted by sickle cell each year are of African ancestry or identify as Black, raising important considerations around healthcare access, quality and equity.

Individuals with sickle cell disease also experience episodes of extreme pain -- called pain crises -- that occur as a result of blocked blood flow. Alongside chronic pain, these patients are also at increased risk of adverse events such as infections, eye problems, lung problems, kidney disease and stroke.

To improve public health surveillance for sickle cell, Regenstrief Institute recently launched the Indiana Sickle Cell Dashboard, which uses de-identified clinical and administrative information to provide interactive data visualizations of the condition's burden and prevalence.

Brian Dixon, Ph.D., MPA, FACMI, FHIMSS, FAMIA, MACE, professor at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health and interim director of the Center for Biomedical Informatics at Regenstrief Institute, recently discussed how the dashboard can help improve public health efforts around sickle cell disease.

Hurdles to communicating the impact of sickle cell disease Chronic diseases like sickle cell present a unique challenge for public health in terms of studying and communicating their impact on affected populations. Dixon underscored that one of the major hurdles is a lack of information on adolescents and adults living with sickle cell disease. "Many state health departments capture robust data on newborns who screen positive for sickle cell disease," he explained. "But as these individuals become adolescents and adults, public health systems lose track of them." As a result, there is a lack of high-quality, population-level data available on individuals with sickle cell. "Moreover, linked data sets on sickle cell disease do not exist. It is challenging to understand the variety of places patients with sickle cell disease seek care and the quality of that care," Dixon continued. He indicated that this dearth of linked data is a major limitation of most public health dashboards that the Indiana Sickle Cell Dashboard is designed to address using population health management principles and clinical informatics. Informed by the development and maintenance of Regenstrief's COVID-19 dashboard, the sickle cell dashboard measures all the people in the state living with the disease, rather than those who are newly born with it. Dixon emphasized that traditional public health dashboards and chronic disease surveillance measures don't necessarily provide a comprehensive snapshot of the prevalence of a condition like sickle cell. "[Public health dashboards] often provide only one view of patients -- like from Medicaid programs, children's health programs or individuals who show up in the emergency room," he said. To overcome these limitations, stakeholders must link data across both clinical and public health sources. Doing so allows public health researchers to create a comprehensive data set of impacted individuals and the healthcare services they utilize. "This helps us better understand the many ways in which patients with [sickle cell disease] interact with public and private health systems," Dixon stated.