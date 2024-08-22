Americans see value in healthcare AI, but concerns remain

Most Americans see the value of incorporating AI technology in healthcare, but many shared concerns about issues such as privacy, according to a recent national survey.

The poll -- conducted by SSRS on behalf of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center -- sampled 1,006 respondents regarding their opinions on healthcare AI use.

The findings revealed that 75% of respondents believe that utilizing the tools to minimize human error is important, and 70% reported being comfortable with AI taking notes during appointments. Approximately 71% would like the technology to reduce wait times in clinical settings.

An additional 66% indicated that AI should be used to improve work-life balance for healthcare providers.

To explore these potential benefits, the Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center piloted Microsoft's Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot, which uses ambient intelligence alongside a combination of conversational and generative AI to automate clinical documentation.

During clinical encounters, the tool listens to the patient-provider interaction to draft clinical notes within a patient's EHR. This is designed to allow providers more time to focus on the patient.

From mid-January to mid-March of this year, 24 clinicians across Wexner's network tested DAX Copilot during outpatient clinic visits. After receiving patients' permission to record the visit via the AI, providers proceeded through the encounter normally, and the tool prepared and organized the notes for review after the appointment was complete.

Healthcare AI saves time and improves patient-provider interaction With this new workflow, clinicians saved a significant amount of documentation time. "We found it saved up to four minutes per visit. That's time the physician can use to connect with the patient, do education and make sure they understand the plan going forward," said Ravi Tripathi, MD, chief health information officer at the OSU Wexner Medical Center, in a press release. "A few clinicians preferred their old workflow but, overall, 80% completed the pilot. In fact, we allowed them to keep using the AI solution afterward because it had significantly impacted their practices in the eight weeks of testing." Pilot participants noted that using the AI helped improve their interactions with patients without sacrificing documentation quality. "Documentation is necessary, but it takes away from the quality of patient interaction during a visit. I even apologize. I say, 'I'm sorry, I know I'm making more eye contact with the computer than with you,'" stated Harrison Jackson, MD, an internist at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Jackson noted that the AI wasn't perfect -- sometimes mistaking one word for another or using incorrect pronouns -- but stated that these issues are easily fixed during chart review after seeing a patient. "I'm spending as much if not more time with each patient, and it's higher quality time with more eye contact. I often mention aspects of a physical exam out loud for the AI program to capture, and it prompts a good conversation with my patient," Jackson said. "I've also let our residents use the technology under my supervision, and we've noticed the quality of their patient interactions and the quality of plans they present have improved."