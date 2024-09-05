Report: AI could provide 'competitive edge' in healthcare

Healthcare leaders see significant promise in data analytics and AI technology to transform the industry over the next five years, per a new market research report published by Arcadia and The Harris Poll.

"The healthcare CIO's role in the age of AI" survey explores AI's potential impact on the healthcare industry and how decision-makers are looking to take advantage of the technology.

Notably, the report found that 96% of healthcare leaders surveyed believe that effectively adopting AI could provide a competitive edge now and in the future. Roughly one-third of respondents noted that they view AI as vital today, while 73% indicated that the technology will be essential within the next five years.

How are health systems utilizing AI? Approximately 63% of those surveyed stated that their organizations use these tools to analyze large patient data sets to identify trends and inform population health management efforts. Another 58% of leaders reported using AI to analyze individual patient data to flag opportunities to improve health outcomes. Just under half of those surveyed stated that their organizations use the technology to optimize the analysis and management of EHRs. These findings are in line with the recent "Top of Mind for Top Health Systems" survey, which was recently released by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Center for Connected Medicine (CCM) in collaboration with KLAS. The survey revealed that health system leaders view AI as the most exciting emerging healthcare technology, with significant potential to transform administration and care. Much of the hype around healthcare AI stems from a desire to break down data silos and utilize the wealth of clinical data collected by healthcare organizations. "Healthcare leaders are thoughtfully preparing to harness the full value of AI in care delivery reform," said Aneesh Chopra, Arcadia's chief strategy officer, in a press release. "As safe, secure data sharing scales in healthcare, technology leaders prioritize data platforms that can organize fragmented patient records into clinically relevant insights at each step of a patient's journey."

Using AI to support strategic priorities Respondents to the Arcadia survey also emphasized the need for analytics tools to bolster patient care, with 83% indicating that harnessing data can help healthcare organizations stay resilient and competitive while navigating digital transformation hurdles and financial challenges. To that end, 84% stated that their current priorities are technology-related. Of these, 44% are prioritizing an enterprise approach to data analytics. Another 41% are focused on augmenting decision-making using AI, and 32% are looking to simplify their technical ecosystems. Doing so is seen as a way to support other strategic priorities. 40 percent of respondents noted that improving patient experience is a high priority for them, with 35% and 29% aiming to bolster outcomes and patient engagement, respectively. In terms of advancing strategic goals, healthcare leaders view AI adoption as largely positive, but hurdles remain. The survey found that 96% of respondents are confident in adopting the technology, but feel pressured to do so quickly. When asked where they feel this pressure is coming from, 82% of leaders pointed to data and analytics teams, 78% from IT and tech teams, and 73% from executives. But easing this pressure and successfully deploying healthcare AI requires both talent and resources, which some organizations lack. Roughly 40% of those surveyed cited lack of talent as a top obstacle to AI adoption, shedding light on potential skillset shifts and growth needed from IT and analytics teams. IT leaders responding to the survey underscored this, with 71% indicating increased demand for data-driven decision-making skills. Two-thirds reported increased demand for skills related to data analysis, machine learning and systems integration, while just under 60% pointed to demand for training and support roles for healthcare staff.