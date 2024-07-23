Will AI hinder digital transformation in healthcare?

Improving healthcare delivery remains a major priority for hospitals and health systems as issues like chronic disease management and health equity continue to present challenges for providers. Significant efforts to enhance care revolve around gathering and effectively utilizing the data points generated across patients' journeys.

This requires healthcare organizations to pursue digital transformation through the integration of technologies such as EHRs, wearable devices and AI.

While these tools play a vital role in helping organizations navigate the healthcare data cycle, some have raised concerns that such technologies could also throw a wrench in health systems' digitalization initiatives.

Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, MBA, MHCM, FACP, chief physician executive at BayCare, recently discussed how tools like AI might actually hinder digital transformation -- and what steps the health system is taking to overcome these roadblocks -- in an interview with Healthtech Analytics.

The digital transformation landscape The healthcare digitalization landscape is unique in many ways, but Viswanathan emphasized that the industry's slow adoption of new technologies is a critical aspect of the conversation around digital transformation. However, this shifted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote patient monitoring and telehealth became necessary to prevent care interruptions. This shift, Viswanathan noted, was key in helping healthcare providers see the value of new technologies for streamlining administrative work and automating routine tasks. "When we try to look at 'What are the administrative workflows that we can streamline using AI?' or '[How can we] personalize patient care and create advanced algorithms?' it really started to sink in," she explained. "Then, when we said, 'Okay, we are going to use AI to improve interoperability by integrating it into the various health systems and data sources, and then create that data exchange that is needed for providing appropriate and optimal patient care,' physicians and nurses started to buy into it." The potential for tools like AI to improve productivity and reduce burnout by serving in an assistive role for clinicians is one of the positive impacts of digital transformation efforts, Viswanathan continued. Despite the hype, healthcare organizations looking to adopt AI to bolster digital transformation and interoperability face various challenges. One of the biggest challenges is that these efforts are data-driven, which creates data quality pitfalls such as the garbage in, garbage out (GIGO) problem. GIGO is used to demonstrate that the quality of a data output is determined by the quality of a model's data inputs. In healthcare, this means that using low-quality clinical data in AI and other technologies will result in low-quality -- and, therefore, unusable -- model outputs. We are big believers that AI technology should be evaluated on an ongoing basis -- it's intended to ultimately reduce healthcare costs and contribute to better health outcomes for patients and communities in general. Sowmya ViswanathanMD, MBA, MHCM, FACP, chief physician executive, BayCare "Whatever data is being input into our AI platform is what it will churn out for us. So, if we don't have good data sets to begin with, we don't have high-quality reports," Viswanathan stated. The second major hurdle is related to costs, as newer technologies typically come with higher price tags. "AI is still new to all of us, and anytime you see platforms come forward, they bring forward the fact that they [use AI]," she said. "You put 'AI' on the project, and the cost goes up tenfold." Overcoming this requires interested stakeholders to rigorously assess the capabilities and technical infrastructure built into a given AI platform to determine whether investing in the tool is feasible. Another significant hurdle to digital transformation is achieving buy-in from care teams. Viswanathan underscored that providers are often resistant to change. Tackling such resistance means effectively considering the organization's culture and demonstrating that a tool will alleviate, not exacerbate, existing workflow issues through a pilot project. The ultimate goal of such a project would be to enhance patient and clinician satisfaction, she indicated. "If it's going to add to the burden of provision of care, then it will be a failure. So, [stakeholders] need to make sure that doesn't happen." Further, Viswanathan highlighted that healthcare AI is a rapidly evolving field, with new tools being designed and deployed often. Until the market matures, concerns around patient safety, diagnostic errors, data privacy, security and the regulatory landscape will remain difficult to address.