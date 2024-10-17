Google: Providers see GenAI's potential for administrative tasks

Healthcare professionals are largely positive about the potential use of generative AI for administrative tasks, per a new research report released by Google Cloud and The Harris Poll.

The report, "Measuring the administrative burden on U.S. healthcare workers -- and how generative AI can help," surveyed 821 healthcare providers, 209 payers and 2,079 U.S. adults about administrative burden, burnout and the potential role of GenAI.

The report underscored administrative work's negative impact on job satisfaction and patient care.

Clinicians surveyed revealed that they spend roughly 28 hours per week on administrative tasks -- the majority of which is spent on clinical documentation and communication. Medical and claims staff reported similar burdens, spending 34 and 36 hours per week, respectively, on documentation, communication and prior authorization.

Respondents indicated that the time spent on administrative tasks directly contributes to issues like burnout and staffing shortages.

Administrative burden was cited as a driver of burnout for 77% of claims staff, 81% of medical staff and 82% of clinicians. Healthcare leaders echoed these sentiments, with 78% of payer and 85% of provider executives noting that excess administrative work causes staffing shortages.

Further, most indicated that these tasks are directly related to reduced time spent on patient care: Eight in 10 providers stated that administrative tasks take away from time with patients, and 68% of respondents reported that time away has a moderate to strong impact on care quality.

Two-thirds of providers and 89% of payers also indicated concerns that administrative burden creates an increased risk of human error.

Streamlining administrative tasks -- like documentation, coding and billing, scheduling, communication, prior authorization and inventory management -- is a priority for many healthcare organizations.

The report found that many providers and payers are open to the use of AI to help with these tasks and reduce administrative burden, with 91% of providers and 97% of payers stating that they have a positive view on the use of GenAI for administrative tasks. Similarly, 89% of providers and 98% of payers reported being comfortable with the use of AI to streamline administrative work.

Over half of providers listed reducing administrative burden and errors, alongside speeding up prior authorizations, as top benefits of the technology. Payers see the major potential of the technology to better connect with underserved populations, improve preventive care, increase job satisfaction and speed up prior authorization.

Patients appear to be cautiously optimistic about the use of GenAI in healthcare, as well.

Nearly 60% of the general public surveyed believe that using AI for healthcare-related administrative tasks is a "good or great idea." Roughly 85% noted that they would prefer their provider spent more time talking to them and prioritizing their care, rather than performing administrative tasks. Just over 70% of this group indicated that using AI tools to help providers focus more and care quality would be worthwhile.

"Healthcare workers have historically faced significant administrative burdens, and this has intensified in recent years due to increased regulatory requirements, complex billing processes, and associated EHR documentation requirements," said Aashima Gupta, global director of healthcare strategy and solutions, Google Cloud, in a press release shared with Healthtech Analytics. "But generative AI offers a powerful solution. By automating tasks and streamlining workflows, it supports healthcare experts, ultimately improving medical systems and helping doctors and nurses provide better care."

Shania Kennedy has been covering news related to health IT and analytics since 2022.