Cleveland Clinic, Oracle, G42 to launch health AI platform

Cleveland Clinic, Oracle Health and AI development holding company G42 are joining forces in a strategic partnership to develop a health AI platform to boost care delivery and quality.

The platform will form the basis of an AI-driven healthcare hub. The hub will combine Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI Data Platform and Oracle Health applications with Cleveland Clinic's clinical expertise and G42's AI infrastructure and health data integration capabilities. Through the partnership, the companies aim to develop care models and tools that improve patient outcomes. The partnership will operate in the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

The health AI platform will analyze population and public health data to enhance diagnostics, enable precision medicine and establish a cost-effective care model. It also aims to create a secure AI-driven healthcare infrastructure and provide clinicians and public health administrators with insights into factors driving chronic diseases and poor outcomes.

"This venture represents a bold leap forward in our collective mission to transform how healthcare is delivered. As a leader in healthcare, it is a moral imperative to create solutions that benefit the health and wellness of people," said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, president and CEO, and Morton C. Mandel CEO Chair of Cleveland Clinic, in a news release. "An AI-enabled model of care could positively impact global health systems -- a flagship example of how data-driven, tech-powered healthcare can deliver better outcomes, lower costs, and expand access worldwide."

Further, the collaboration aims to foster the interplay between clinical research and clinical care. The platform will help healthcare providers identify clinical trial candidates and enroll them in appropriate studies at the point of care, while researchers will be able to access real-world data to identify opportunities for new therapies and monitor the performance of existing ones.

"Aging populations, rising costs, and the complexity of care demand a complete reinvention of how healthcare is provided," said Larry Ellison, Oracle's executive chairman and chief technology officer, in the press release. "Oracle's AI Data Platform and suite of clinical applications can help us understand disease and population health in ways that fuel scientific breakthroughs, reduce the cost of care delivery, and improve patient care. Together with Cleveland Clinic and G42, we will deliver the modern tools providers need to help people live longer, healthier lives."

This is the Cleveland Clinic's latest move to boost its AI capabilities as AI becomes an inextricable part of the healthcare continuum. In the last few years, the health system deployed the first healthcare quantum computer, launched an AI-driven command center and hired its first chief AI officer.

