Comparing real-world, synthetic and de-identified data

Data has become increasingly important in the healthcare industry as stakeholders pursue value-based care. The rise of EHR systems has helped facilitate the use of clinical data to inform a variety of research and patient outcome improvement efforts, and emerging technologies like AI hold significant promise to bolster this work further.

Spearheading the healthcare data analytics projects that underpin strategic initiatives requires organizations to effectively select, process and analyze the appropriate data sources. However, accessing data that is complete, high-quality and relevant to a given project can be difficult.

For this reason, researchers and health systems often rely on three types of data -- real-world, synthetic and de-identified. But each is distinct, with its own pros and cons that healthcare stakeholders must understand prior to embarking on an analytics initiative.

This primer will explore each type of data, including benefits, pitfalls and use cases.