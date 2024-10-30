Role of advanced modeling and virtual data in drug approvals

At the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists 2024 PharmSci 360 conference in Salt Lake City, Vibha Jawa, executive director of bioanalytics at Bristol Myers Squibb, presented an innovative perspective on the role of advanced modeling and virtual data in clinical trials. Her prologue presentation highlighted how combining empirical and mechanistic models, virtual data and synthetic controls reshapes drug development processes, accelerates timelines, and refines regulatory approaches.

Using these tools, biopharma companies can achieve more efficient, ethical and impactful trials, accelerating the safe delivery of innovative therapeutics to market.

Empirical and mechanistic models in drug development

In traditional pharmaceutical development, empirical models have long provided foundational support, helping researchers predict basic pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics without delving into mechanistic principles.

"Empirical models are mathematical formulas based on observed data without underlying mechanistic principles," Jawa described.

The simplicity of these models makes them particularly useful in early-stage drug development. Researchers can focus on essential aspects like drug absorption, concentration and bioavailability based on collected data.

However, empirical models have inherent limitations. Since they rely on observed data, they often cannot predict outcomes beyond the data set they are built on, restricting their utility in more complex scenarios.

"Empirical models are sensitive to assumptions and lack the ability to simulate a drug's mechanistic effects, such as its interactions with physiological matrices," Jawa explained.

This gap has led researchers to develop and employ mechanistic models, which simulate drug action by incorporating biological, physiological and pharmacological factors. These models provide a richer understanding of drugs' behavior within biological systems.

Unlike empirical models, mechanistic models allow researchers to explore drug disposition and optimize dosage regimens to increase therapeutic impact.

"Mechanistic models allow us to simulate the behavior of a drug, optimize therapeutic outcomes and understand the mechanism of action," Jawa noted.

She explained that by blending empirical data with mechanistic insights, researchers gain a more comprehensive toolkit that bolsters predictive power, aiding in developing personalized medicine approaches.

Integrating empirical and mechanistic models

A major strength of mechanistic models lies in their predictive capabilities, allowing researchers to simulate how drugs might behave across diverse patient populations and in different disease states. Jawa outlined how physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) models can simulate drug absorption, metabolism, and excretion while incorporating physiological parameters like blood flow rates, organ size, patient demographics and disease severity.

Virtual data enables optimization of trial designs and identification of the right patient populations through predictive models and analytics before implementing costly trials. Vibha JawaExecutive director of bioanalytics, Bristol Myers Squibb

"PBPK models enable us to account for demographic differences, drug-drug interactions and physiological variations, making them a powerful tool for dose optimization and personalized medicine," Jawa emphasized.

This integration of empirical and mechanistic models also allows for a more holistic assessment of potential drug effects, a particularly valuable feature in complex conditions. Quantitative systems pharmacology models, for example, integrate cellular, molecular, and tissue-level mechanisms, providing a multilayered view of drug responses.

"These models capture complex interactions and feedback loops within biological systems, bridging preclinical and clinical stages," Jawa mentioned, highlighting their potential for developing disease progression models and personalized medicine strategies.

With empirical models providing a simple, assumption-limited framework and mechanistic models enabling in-depth simulations, their combined use creates a powerful system that overcomes the limitations of each model when used alone. Jawa noted that case studies demonstrate how these complementary approaches help identify optimal dosing regimens, anticipate potential adverse effects and adapt dosing to individual patients' needs -- all of which support a new era in drug development.

Enhancing trial design and efficiency

Virtual data has emerged as a transformative element in clinical trial design, offering new ways to conduct trials where obtaining real-world data might be challenging. Jawa described virtual data as "model-generated data that mimics real-world characteristics," which can supplement limited datasets, especially in trials involving rare diseases, pediatric populations, or conditions with small patient pools.

"Virtual data allows researchers to supplement limited real data, especially in rare disease or pediatric populations," Jawa added, enabling predictive analytics and optimized trial design.

The use of virtual data extends to multiple trial phases, helping researchers perform scenario testing, identify optimal patient populations, and even test different treatment regimens and dosing schedules before committing resources to traditional clinical trials.

By conducting scenario testing in advance, researchers can better tailor study designs to maximize trial success and cost-effectiveness, a critical advantage in today's competitive biopharma environment.

"Virtual data enables optimization of trial designs and identification of the right patient populations through predictive models and analytics before implementing costly trials," Jawa emphasized.

Another key innovation is synthetic control groups, which offer viable alternatives when traditional control groups might be infeasible or unethical, such as in trials for last-line treatments. Synthetic controls combine data from historical studies or real-world data sets to emulate a control group, providing a robust comparative basis for new therapies.

According to Jawa, "Synthetic controls closely resemble characteristics of the treated group, filling gaps where traditional controls aren't feasible."

Synthetic control groups allow for accurate comparisons while addressing ethical concerns about withholding treatment from certain populations. Applications of synthetic controls extend beyond patient ethics; they also help researchers optimize resources, reduce trial costs and enhance statistical power by improving comparison precision. These groups are especially useful in rare disease and oncology trials, where traditional placebo-controlled trials might not be viable.

"Synthetic controls can supplement real-world evidence and enhance statistical power, increasing the likelihood of detecting meaningful outcomes," Jawa said, underscoring their value in complex studies where traditional controls might not be available.