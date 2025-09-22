Expanding clinical trial access through technology, support

Clinical trials are a key tool for producing the safety and efficacy data that guide new therapies to market. Progress in clinical research relies on those who volunteer to participate, and yet, access to trials is not the same for everyone in the United States.

As a result, many clinical trials continue to fail to include a diverse range of participants across several key demographic groups. Expanding access depends not only on the willingness of patients to enroll but also on the ability of providers to support them -- and on whether the technology being used makes the process easier or harder.

Although the clinical research community has stepped up its efforts in recent years to prioritize trial accessibility, diversity and decentralization, systemic barriers still persist, Allison Cuff Shimooka, M.B.A., chief operating officer at TransCelerate BioPharma, said in an interview.

Barriers to expanding trial access There are several roadblocks to expanding access, one of them being limited participation. "One of the biggest barriers is that community-based sites, which tend to have greater access to underrepresented patient populations, historically have only participated in clinical research in a limited manner relative, for example, to academic or specialty research sites," Shimooka explained. This limited participation stems largely from concerns over scalability and sustainability. For smaller companies, clinical research requires substantial upfront training, staffing and technology costs that might not justify the return on investment for only a couple of short-term studies. "It's a risk, and there's little guarantee of future opportunity," Shimooka admitted. "Even if a practice is motivated, the burden is high, especially when already managing a full patient load." That burden is then amplified when practices begin to juggle multiple sponsors, especially when each requires different systems. Without the infrastructure to reduce redundancies, scaling becomes nearly impossible. According to Shimooka, this pattern extends across federally qualified health centers and regional medical groups, where short-term trials often leave communities disillusioned once sponsors leave. "The communities rally and get patients for the trial, but then they're left wondering, 'Where did you go?'" she shared.

Interoperability While technology can be used to expand trial access, it also has the potential to create additional barriers when not appropriately aligned with real-world care. Take, for example, electronic health records (EHRs). Shimooka pointed out that the greatest opportunity lies in "figuring out how to leverage EHRs and bring the technology systems that pharma uses closer to the language of providers," as they are currently very separate. Because many of the data points needed for research are not captured in EHRs, clinical studies often run parallel to, instead of within, routine patient care. That disconnect forces investigators to duplicate work by entering the same information into multiple systems, which wastes time and money. For community-based organizations already stretched thin, this extra step alone can be enough to discourage participation. If sponsor systems could be integrated directly into the tools providers are already using, the process would be far less burdensome. Instead of toggling between separate platforms, physicians and staff could capture research data as part of everyday care. This type of technology integration would also improve data quality by reducing transcription errors and eliminating inconsistencies across systems. Bridging this gap could be one of the most powerful levers for expanding trial access at scale, Shimooka suggested.

Patient–provider support While eligibility opens the door to clinical research, it is really personal finances, cultural practices and day-to-day logistics that ultimately determine who gets to step through and participate. To prevent this, trial designs need built-in adaptability, as no single model will work for every patient or study. "Patients need flexibility. That means offering different ways to participate based on their preferences, digital literacy, cultural background and local resources," Shimooka continued. "For some, this could mean virtual visits or remote data capture; for others, face-to-face interaction may feel more comfortable or trustworthy." Factors like travel expenses, time off work and the need for childcare put participation out of reach for many. These barriers often fall hardest on underrepresented groups, which are populations the industry needs to engage the most. But Shimooka was quick to point out that the burden of trial participation doesn't fall on patients alone. Providers and their care teams also face their own set of challenges. "They're already overwhelmed by administrative burdens and reporting requirements," she mentioned. "We have to design trial models that don't create more friction."