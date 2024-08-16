Biden administration releases National Heat Strategy

On August 14, 2024, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Biden–Harris administration’s National Heat Strategy for 2024–2030, which includes multiple strategies and tactics to address or manage extreme heat by coordinating for planning, response, and resilience.

As the global climate crisis continues, the longitudinal impacts of climate change and extreme heat pose a significant healthcare threat. Rising temperatures have been known to contribute to heat-related illness, causing heat cramps, exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke.

Extreme heat has also been known to contribute to cardiovascular complications or heat-related cardiovascular deaths. According to the HHS, 1,220 people die due to heat-related illnesses in the US annually. A 2023 study published in Circulation estimates that the annual number of heat-related cardiovascular deaths between 2036 and 2065 is expected to rise to 4,320–5,491.

"Extreme heat is not just an environmental crisis; it's a serious threat to our public health — and communities across the country are struggling to respond. What we're facing today wasn't what we were experiencing 30 or 40 years ago. This is a different world we are in,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in the HHS press release.

“The National Heat Strategy recognizes the growing threat of heat, especially on vulnerable populations. The federal government is taking steps to build a heat-resilient future for our entire country, from helping families get air conditioners to protecting farmworkers from heat events and unsafe air. Every action we take, and every dollar invested in prevention, preparation, and heat health resilience, is a vital step toward ensuring a healthier and safer future for all.”

The National Heat Strategy outlines a combined effort from 29 federal departments and agencies, led by the CDC, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The document outlines multiple guiding principles — emphasizing a proactive, whole-system, equitable, just, people-centered, collaborative, inclusive, durable, and multi-benefit approach — that were used to develop the strategy and should direct its execution.

Additionally, the document highlights four primary goals. The first goal prioritizes communication, outreach, and education. Under this goal, government agencies are expected to assess and understand varying communities and their needs to properly engage and educate them. Goal two focuses on the science of understanding heat and climate change and researching evidence-based solutions or strategies to enhance climate resilience.

The third goal is solution-oriented, to establish, improve, or execute solutions that support resilience. The final goal is to solidify the National Integrated Heat Health Information System so it can continue to be a federal source of information on heat-related illness.