Blood inventory drops 25% in July, prompting blood shortage

On August 5, 2024, the American Red Cross announced yet another national blood shortage. According to the press release, the national blood inventory declined by over 25% throughout July, prompting a nationwide blood shortage that poses a threat to the healthcare industry and many patient populations.

The Red Cross attributes these shortages to excessive heat throughout the summer, which has affected nearly 100 blood drives throughout July alone. Continuing heat and extreme weather may also impact future blood drives. Other factors driving the decline include seasonal obstacles such as vacations or summer outings that interfere with donations.

While many people are enjoying their summers or avoiding the heat, hospitals continue to face challenges in maintaining a consistent blood supply. Many hospitals’ supplies have dwindled, compromising patient needs. Although some hospitals may opt to postpone elective procedures to ration their blood supply, continued shortages could impact urgent patient care.

The American Red Cross revealed that the type O blood supply has been impacted the most significantly, and the organization has had to reduce the distribution of this blood type to hospitals.

“Having type O blood products readily available is vital to providing timely and lifesaving care to patients in need,” said Baia Lasky, MD, division chief medical officer for the Red Cross, in the press release. “In fact, for a patient suffering massive blood loss, like an individual in a car accident or a mom experiencing a severe postpartum hemorrhage, group O is the most commonly transfused blood type. For trauma patients, each minute of delay can increase the chance of death by 5%. More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room situations — those transfusions are only available because of the generosity of blood and platelet donors.”

The Red Cross emphasized its urgent need for all blood types, with a greater need for types O positive and O negative. The organization urges eligible individuals to donate as soon as possible or make appointments in the coming days and weeks.