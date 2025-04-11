FDA clears Dexcom G7 15-Day continuous glucose monitor

On April 10, 2025, Dexcom announced it had received FDA clearance for its Dexcom G7 15-Day continuous glucose monitoring system for use in adults aged 18 and older. The system extends wear time to 15.5 days and reports a mean absolute relative difference of 8.0%, making it one of the most durable and high-performing continuous glucose monitoring devices currently authorized in the U.S. market.

Expected to launch in the second half of 2025, the Dexcom G7 15-Day continuous glucose monitor (CGM) offers potential advantages in wearability, accuracy and integration, with implications across clinical care, payer coverage and digital health ecosystems.

"The approval of Dexcom G7 15-Day marks another major innovation for Dexcom," Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom, said in the press release. "This milestone sets a new standard in CGM and is a testament to our continued leadership in glucose biosensing."

Extended sensor duration With a longer wear period, the G7 15-Day is designed to reduce the number of sensor changes required each month. This technology helps streamline diabetes management for individuals while minimizing sensor waste and lowering supply volumes over time. Such design changes may also support broader system-level goals related to patient adherence, pharmacy logistics and cost containment -- especially in chronic disease populations that rely on consistent CGM access.

Core features The Dexcom G7 15-Day retains many features of the previously available G7 model, including the following: Direct-to-watch compatibility for real-time monitoring.

Remote data sharing with caregivers and providers.

Waterproof construction.

Automated tracking of meals, activity and medications.

Mobile app integration for trend analysis and reporting.

A 12-hour sensor replacement window to reduce data gaps. These features align with ongoing trends in digital diabetes management, including the use of CGM data to inform treatment decisions, power remote patient monitoring programs and optimize insulin delivery workflows.

Automated insulin delivery system (AIDS) integration According to the company, work is underway to ensure the G7 15-Day is compatible with AIDS at the time of its launch. Such integration is considered important as CGMs become increasingly central to closed-loop therapy and data-driven decision-making in both type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes care. Data supporting the system's accuracy for adult users was presented at the 2025 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes conference, with external clinicians citing improvements in usability alongside the extended wear time.