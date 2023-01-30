5 ways to survive the challenges of monolithic architectures

The most direct way to improve the reliability of a monolithic, single-tier architecture is to redesign it into an ecosystem of properly segmented and decoupled microservices. Unfortunately, a migration into microservices isn't always as feasible, be it due to budget constraints, resource requirements, staffing challenges or any number of other limiting factors.

Fortunately, it's still possible to enhance the reliability of a monolith and the applications within it without a full commitment to microservices. In this article, we'll examine the biggest challenges of monolithic architecture management, as well as five techniques architects and their team members can use to increase the uptime and performance of a monolith without immediately resorting to heavy application rewrites, rebuilds or refactoring.

Monoliths and reliability Monoliths are certainly capable of hosting many types of sophisticated applications. However, things like heavy coupling between components, intensive update processes and the potential for cascading failures severely limit its ability to support the intensive management needed to keep up in today's software application markets. For one, monolithic applications usually run as a single process on a single server, which means a failure at any layer of the hosting stack could cause one or more applications to crash entirely. This is less likely to happen with microservices-based applications, where the failure of one service doesn't typically bring down every other service alongside it. Compared to microservices, monoliths also struggle to quickly scale up or down in response to shifts in resource demands and requests for data. The scaling process in a monolith might require updates to the architecture's overall code, imposing significant time spent remodeling tightly coupled services with large numbers of direct dependencies.

Barriers to microservices Unfortunately, it's not always possible for software teams to remedy the challenges of monolithic architecture management through a transformation to microservices. There are countless barriers that may get in the way, but these are some of the most prominent: Staffing and expertise . A migration to microservices might require substantial amounts of coding or application rebuilds -- not all development teams have the required expertise on staff.

Stress on operations teams. Microservices require operations teams to support a new range of application management and orchestration tools, and some might not be able to adapt quickly enough.

Impact on usability. Newly refactored applications must be deployed in place of the monolithic applications they're meant to replace, which disrupt business operations or the user experience.

Data management challenges. Microservices often require new data management techniques, like the ability to set up shared storage between microservices, which may come at a cost that outweighs the financial benefits of a migration.