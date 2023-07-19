Haskell vs. PureScript: The difference is complexity

Reliance on immutable data structures is a key aspect of functional programming. By defining variables at the outset, programming languages like Haskell and PureScript aim to help developers write bug-free code, particularly in production systems and research.

This article examines key feature similarities and differences between PureScript and Haskell to help developers discern the types of projects each language is best suited for.

Haskell: A practical approach to complex programming Haskell is an open source programming language that contains a broad selection of packages made available through public package servers. Haskell has a static typing system, features a concise syntax and is competent at detecting errors at compile time. One particularly attractive aspect of Haskell is its embrace of programming concepts like immutability, lazy evaluations and strict types. Haskell also places an emphasis on monads and monad transformers, which developers can use to describe computations as a sequence of steps. Another unique feature of Haskell is that it is also a "lazy" language. Using a technique called lazy evaluation, Haskell-based programs wait as long as they possibly can to call the functions and extract the values necessary to evaluate an expression. This means that Haskell typically won't execute operations or calculate types until required to show a result, offering programmers the option to write control structures like if-then-else. Developers can give their programs explicit directions to take certain actions by applying and composing pure functions along with immutable data -- in Haskell, data structures are immutable by default. Haskell also simplifies the creation of clean and simple abstractions, while enabling developers to render declarative code. Haskell's strict type system may require a little more development expertise to work with, but it's highly expressive and incorporates a lightweight, elegant syntax to describe functions. If the codebase compiles, programmers can be relatively assured the software will run without errors. Glasgow Haskell Compiler also offers developers that use the language access to a high-performance parallel garbage collector and lightweight concurrency library stocked with readily accessible primitives and abstractions. However, programming operations in Haskell often relies on sophisticated levels of functional thinking and mathematics, which could present a steep learning curve for newer programmers or those not experienced in complex computational programming. The language exposes many underlying details that would otherwise remain hidden from most developers as abstracted library implementation code.