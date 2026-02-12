How to plan and execute a SaaS implementation

Although it is critical to choose the right SaaS vendor and software package, the implementation of the delivery model is equally important to the overall project's success. Implementing the SaaS model comes with unique challenges; therefore, the planning and execution of the implementation require effective strategic and tactical process management.

A SaaS implementation involves the delivery model and software installation. Implementing the SaaS delivery model requires establishing and testing the tenant -- i.e., the private environment within the vendor's infrastructure that will house the new client's version of the software. Implementing the software subscription requires data transformation and conversion, delivering configurations and customizations and establishing user accounts. Additionally, change management, user training and acceptance testing are critical to the success of the implementation.

Planning the SaaS implementation

Planning the SaaS implementation has two major components -- determining the type of SaaS implementation that meets the organization's needs and documenting the requirements for the application package.

Types of SaaS implementations

At a high level, there are three types of SaaS implementations. The choice of implementation approach is critical to the success and adoption of the SaaS model and application. The choice depends on the type and complexity of the SaaS your organization is implementing, as well as the expertise and availability of internal resources. The three types of SaaS implementations are:

Self-guided. This approach provides the organization with the highest level of control. It is best for small, horizontal SaaS products that are widely used and have limited or no data considerations. Examples include communication applications, such as Slack, Zoom and MS Teams. These implementations often have internal champions that handle installations successfully. However, it is important to plan and implement change management.

This approach provides the organization with the highest level of control. It is best for small, horizontal SaaS products that are widely used and have limited or no data considerations. Examples include communication applications, such as Slack, Zoom and MS Teams. These implementations often have internal champions that handle installations successfully. However, it is important to plan and implement change management. Enterprise SaaS. In this approach, the implementing organization hires a vendor or an integration consulting firm to manage and execute the integration. This approach is often used when large organizations implement large ERP or CRM packages, such as Salesforce, Workday or Oracle. These packages are complex and involve major data transformations, complex customizations and configurations, and security considerations. Although this approach is very efficient and effective, it is important for internal resources to work closely with the integrator as members of the team. The Statement of Work (SOW) must clearly state what is required of the integrator and the client, and document the process for handling defects and other issues. Ensure that training and support are included in the SOW, and include a cutover plan for internal resources to assume client responsibilities.

In this approach, the implementing organization hires a vendor or an integration consulting firm to manage and execute the integration. This approach is often used when large organizations implement large ERP or CRM packages, such as Salesforce, Workday or Oracle. These packages are complex and involve major data transformations, complex customizations and configurations, and security considerations. Although this approach is very efficient and effective, it is important for internal resources to work closely with the integrator as members of the team. The Statement of Work (SOW) must clearly state what is required of the integrator and the client, and document the process for handling defects and other issues. Ensure that training and support are included in the SOW, and include a cutover plan for internal resources to assume client responsibilities. Hybrid SaaS. Unlike the enterprise approach, which is completely cloud-based, hybrid SaaS includes cloud and on-premises components. In a hybrid implementation, the vendor or integrator and the implementing client jointly plan and implement the installation. This is a popular approach because it provides more in-house control; however, it increases complexity.

Sometimes, organizations attempt a self-guided implementation using only internal resources, only to realize during the project that these resources cannot be fully allocated due to more critical projects. However, people might not have enough experience with the SaaS delivery model or the software being implemented to successfully complete the required tasks on schedule. This situation can usually be avoided with in-depth project planning and scheduling.

Issues also tend to arise with configurations and data conversions. It is more cost-effective and time-saving to engage integration consultants at the beginning of the project rather than wait until issues impede progress and delay the schedule.

Requirements documentation

Requirements are the basis of any successful software application. Requirements for SaaS delivered packages have added complexity, especially in the areas of workflow analysis, data analysis, integrations and security/compliance. Let's take a closer look at each of these:

Workflow analysis

Workflow analysis is part of any system's requirements documentation. However, when planning a SaaS implementation, it becomes more of a gap analysis and workflow alignment. When implementing major ERP, CRM, or accounting packages, it is important to realize that they already have well-established functional workflows. To take advantage of the available functionality, perform a gap analysis to align your organization's workflows with the SaaS packages. The results of this analysis help configure the product and establish what configurations might be necessary. It is best to configure as much as possible and customize only where it is absolutely necessary. This reduces costs and the testing needed for new releases. When the vendor pushes a new release, the configurations will have been tested. However, it is the client's responsibility to test their customizations within a potentially limited time frame.

Data analysis

There are several aspects to data analysis, all of which are critical to a smooth data migration. First, determine what data needs to be migrated and how much historical data needs to be transitioned and stored. Next, document your data types, their complexity, how their states change throughout the workflows and the timing of the transitions. Since data transformation is a major aspect of the implementation, data analysis is invaluable for scheduling and risk analysis.

Integrations

Document all systems that need to be integrated with the SaaS product, along with the integration requirements for each. This might involve working with multiple vendors, which could expand the scope and make it more complex than initially expected. It is important to coordinate with all vendors upfront to avoid unexpected issues once the implementation is underway.

Security and compliance assessments

A thorough understanding and documentation of all organizational and regulatory authority requirements is critical for implementation and during vendor selection, as these requirements are non-negotiable. Since the SaaS model is multi-tenant, user access and data protection are of the utmost importance.