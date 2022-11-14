Signs of a Golden Hammer antipattern, and 5 ways to avoid it

Without a reliable process in place, software development efforts can become unpredictable and extremely difficult to manage. As such, teams often introduce one or more tool sets, frameworks, collaboration platforms and software design patterns to standardize workflow, automate processes and provide guardrails against developer-induced coding errors.

While it makes sense to build a reliable and reusable process, the capabilities of existing tools and practices can fail to keep up with increases in application scale or demands for new functionality. Sadly, far too many development shops tend to stubbornly adhere to outdated tooling, problematic practices or mismatched frameworks. Whether it is due to a failure to keep track of application needs, an unwillingness to adapt to changes, or simply a failure to notice the problem, this situation tends to create a troublesome antipattern known as the Golden Hammer.

Luckily, teams can avoid falling victim to the Golden Hammer with the right mindset and approach. In this article, we'll examine what the Golden Hammer antipattern is, how it occurs, the negative effects it has on development processes and what teams can do to avoid letting this antipattern interfere with an otherwise-dependable development project workflow.

What is the Golden Hammer antipattern? The Golden Hammer antipattern permeates from a development team's overreliance on a single tool set, pattern, platform or other component of the development workflow. It is a classic pitfall that any team faces when they have gained some level of expertise in a particular solution or methodology. This antipattern is appropriately summarized using the following adage: "When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail." A Golden Hammer scenario can play out in many ways, but it's often attributable to at least one of three primary conditions: Team members successfully solve so many problems with a single tool or platform that they believe it will address nearly any and all issues that might affect the development process. Those making purchasing decisions claim to have spent so much money on one tool or system that they are unwilling to consider investing in new technology. "It's always been that way" (or some variation of that phrase) is a go-to explanation for why certain issues are never addressed. The history of XML provides a decent illustration for this. When XML first gained widespread use as a standardized data format, developers tried using it for everything from writing simple configuration files to performing complex application builds. Despite its benefits -- namely, its flexibility and self-describing format -- it proved inappropriate for tasks such as specifying command-line parameters. Nonetheless, some development shops continued using XML for these jobs, only to find themselves plagued by issues such as unreliable access to shared network resources and an inability to specify complex file paths.

How to recognize the Golden Hammer On the surface, the fix for a Golden Hammer situation might seem like a no-brainer -- simply avoid becoming wholly reliant on one tool, platform or design pattern. But software development has never been that simple, especially when it comes to decisions regarding whether to stick with technology or forgo it. As such, team members need to thoroughly understand the typical factors that lead to the Golden Hammer and learn to quickly recognize when the team has a problem. Fortunately, there are often clear warning signs that a development team might be stuck in a Golden Hammer antipattern. These are four of the most common: The system's architecture is often described in the context of a single product, vendor toolkit or service suite.

The development team increasingly fails to meet certain requirements because they depend too much on existing tooling that doesn't meet project needs.

The development team fails to perform occasional research into new application development approaches and technologies and lacks a general awareness or knowledge of emerging techniques.

The majority -- or entirety -- of the development lifecycle depends on only one vendor or set of technologies.