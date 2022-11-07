Launch of Business Analytics Enterprise unifies IBM BI tools

IBM has launched a new suite that unifies business intelligence, planning, budgeting and forecasting capabilities in one location and includes a hub where customers can view analytics assets developed using tools from other vendors.

The tech giant, founded in 1911 and based in Armonk, N.Y., unveiled Business Analytics Enterprise on Nov. 3.

In addition to combining previously disparate tools in one location -- enabling easier navigation aimed at decreasing the time it takes to reach data-driven insights -- the unveiling of Business Analytics Enterprise includes new capabilities for IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson and the availability of IBM Planning Analytics on AWS.

Fostering collaboration Like IBM, other vendors offer business intelligence, scenario planning, budgeting and forecasting capabilities. But enabling users to view not only analytics assets such as data models and dashboards developed using IBM tools, but also analytics assets built with other vendors' tools is rare, according to David Menninger, analyst at Ventana Research. In fact, among the 20 BI and analytics vendors Menninger follows closely, Analytics Content Hub could be a first. "Several vendors are working to expose their data models and metadata to other analytics tools, and several are able to consume other vendors' data models, but IBM's Analytics Content Hub is unique as far as I am aware," he said. But beyond being perhaps an industry first, the launch of Analytics Content Hub is significant because it acknowledges that most organizations, particularly large enterprises with numerous different departments, don't deploy just one analytics platform. It would be great if the boundaries between different vendors' analytics tools were erased. Organizations often have many tools, [and] those organizations shouldn't be hampered in sharing that information among the different team members. David MenningerAnalyst, Ventana Research Whether the result of mergers and acquisitions, or simply different departments selecting different analytics tools perhaps a decade or more ago when there was less interaction between those departments, large organizations often use tools from a variety of vendors. They might use tools such as Cognos Analytics from IBM in one department, while deploying tools from rival vendors such as SAS, Tableau, and fellow tech giants Microsoft (Power BI) and Google Cloud (Looker) in others. The ability to easily share assets in a single location therefore simplifies collaboration and ultimately enables faster data-informed decision-making. "It would be great if the boundaries between different vendors' analytics tools were erased," Menninger said. "Organizations often have many tools, [and] those organizations shouldn't be hampered in sharing that information among the different team members."

More new capabilities Beyond the introduction of Analytics Content Hub, IBM's Business Analytics Enterprise includes an updated version of Cognos Analytics with Watson that adds new data integration and enhanced forecasting capabilities. With organizations collecting an ever-increasing amount of data from a growing number of sources, and the complexity of that data rising as well, data integration is critical. Bringing that data together in a single location to avoid duplication and managing that data with a single set of governance guidelines enables users to locate the data they need to inform decision-making while ensuring the data is kept secure. Meanwhile, forecasting capabilities are critical as well, enabling organizations to plan and prepare for the future. Also significant will be the availability of IBM Planning Analytics with Watson as a service on AWS, according to Menninger. With general availability expected before the end of 2022, a SaaS version of its scenario planning analytics platform on AWS means IBM is opening its use beyond large enterprises to a new audience of small and midsize organizations. After a free 30-day trial, license options for the enterprise version of Planning Analytics with Watson start at $70 per user, per month for the most basic version, with other options beginning at $150 and $225 per user, per month. Pricing details for the SaaS version are not yet available. "SaaS offerings make it much easier for organizations to adopt and deploy software products," Menninger said. "Many organizations have chosen AWS as their preferred cloud provider, so they will be pleased to have this option."