Anaplan to go private after $10.7B acquisition

Anaplan is being acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.7 billion.

The deal for the San Francisco-based cloud integrated business planning (IBP) vendor is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The company currently trades on the New York Stock Exchange, and Thoma Bravo plans to take Anaplan private after the acquisition closes, according to the company.

But the long-term fate of the company is still in question, according to one analyst. While Anaplan offers a competitive IBP product, the acquisition may result in cost cutting intended to shore up profitability and make the vendor more attractive to be resold.

Anaplan reported revenue of $447.8 million in the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2021. It has 2,200 employees and claims to have 1,900 customers and 175 partners worldwide.

"Anaplan is a clear leader in connected planning, solving critical business priorities for the world's largest enterprises as they implement strategic and complex digital transformations," Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Thoma Bravo will use its "extensive operational and investment expertise in enterprise software to support Anaplan in its future growth," Spaht said in the statement.

Anaplan is a pioneer in cloud-based IBP or connected planning software, a combination of supply chain optimization, financial planning and analysis and sales and operations planning (S&OP). This can provide companies with better tools for planning across business units, leading to benefits such as more visibility into supply chains and improved financial analysis.

The IBP software market includes large enterprise vendors like SAP, Oracle and Infor, which add capabilities to their ERP platforms, as well as other cloud-first IBP platforms, including those from Blue Yonder, Coupa, E2open and Kinaxis.