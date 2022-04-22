Digital humanism aims to balance human needs, emerging tech

Keeping human interests and needs at the center of emerging technology is crucial to preventing further issues with monopoly power, privacy concerns and misinformation.

This concept, called digital humanism, is an approach to analyzing and describing the complex interrelationship between technology and humans, said Hannes Werthner, co-founder of the Digital Humanism Initiative and professor for e-commerce at Tu Wien, a university in Vienna, Austria.

The Digital Humanism Initiative aims to guide technology developers and policymakers on the importance of fostering technology and regulations that keep such concerns in mind as people's reliance on technology and digital ecosystems grows. The international collaboration was launched in 2019.

Speaking during a recent online event hosted by the Wilson Center, Werthner said that while technology is important to how society operates, it's important to recognize some of the issues it's caused as well. In particular, he referred to the growing use of AI algorithms to automate decision-making and the loss of privacy, the corporate concentration in online platforms and the spread of misinformation through social media networks.

"Digital humanism is a broader approach to designing a digital future with respect to human needs," he said during the event. The initiative is made up of academics, policy makers and industry professionals, and its organizational supporters include the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a global technical professional organization, and Informatics Europe, which represents the public and private research community.