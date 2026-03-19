Business travel in high-risk areas: Key precautions for leaders

Despite recent advances in remote meeting technology, many business partnerships still rely on travel to cultivate relationships and close deals. In a global economy, however, that may include visits to volatile or unfriendly environments.

This was highlighted last month when "Operation Epic Fury," a U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, closed much of the airspace over the Middle East, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers, many of them corporate travelers doing business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region. Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, was closed for three days after sustaining damage from drone debris during counterstrikes. The Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi was damaged as well and was also operating on a limited basis. Flights have resumed in the UAE on a selective basis, subject to ongoing security reviews and airline confirmations.

Corporate travelers are left wondering how safe it is as new travel advisories are released, while business leaders are forced to reevaluate their travel policies and the safety measures they have in place for their employees.

Threats to business travelers are not new. In 2025, four in five corporate travelers reported some type of disruption on their trip, according to a survey conducted by Zurich Insurance Group. The report concluded that organizations should view travel risk management as a strategic investment rather than a compliance exercise.

"Companies need to regularly assess whether their current travel-protection measures match the complex risk landscape their employees face," Adrian Leach, CEO of World Travel Protection at Zurich Cover-More, said in the report.

Understanding the risks Business travel has always come with risk, from theft to unexpected health issues. But the global economy and today's political climate have exposed corporate travelers to new risks. Physical security threats. As the recent events in the Middle East showed, corporate travelers in geopolitically volatile environments are vulnerable to several possible threats, including armed conflict, terrorism or kidnapping.

As the recent events in the Middle East showed, corporate travelers in geopolitically volatile environments are vulnerable to several possible threats, including armed conflict, terrorism or kidnapping. Cybersecurity threats. Corporate travelers can be easily identified and targeted for state-sponsored surveillance, network interception or device seizure at borders.

Corporate travelers can be easily identified and targeted for state-sponsored surveillance, network interception or device seizure at borders. Infrastructure vulnerabilities. Depending on the area, corporate travelers may have to contend with limited medical facilities, unreliable communication networks or power outages.

Depending on the area, corporate travelers may have to contend with limited medical facilities, unreliable communication networks or power outages. Legal and regulatory risks. Travelers may find themselves subject to sanctions violations, visa complications and arbitrary detention.

Risk assessment framework Before deciding to travel, organizations can monitor the political landscape through government agencies such as the State Department. The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) sends security updates, safety alerts and emergency assistance from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate to U.S. citizens traveling abroad. Local news and threat intelligence reports can also be monitored when evaluating potential business travel. Managers should consider whether their objectives can be met remotely. If not, they must have adequate protocols to protect their employees and a contingency plan in case conditions deteriorate, as they did recently in the Middle East. Companies may consider creating a travel risk classification system from standard "low risk" protocols to "extreme risk" travel to volatile areas. Such mission-critical travel would require board-level approval. Once it's clear that travel is required, management must obtain employee consent, ensure that security measures and emergency response plans are in place, and provide destination-specific training to the employee. Travel should be denied if travel bans are in place, adequate security measures can't be provided, or if the risk outweighs the business value. In these cases, remote tools, local consultants, or postponement will have to be used until circumstances change or new meeting locations can be determined.

Technology and data security protocols Cell phones and other personal communication devices transmit and store valuable personal data. Before embarking on a business trip, steps must be taken to protect those devices and any personal identification data, including addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. Before leaving for a business trip, travelers should remove all sensitive data from their devices, update the software, enable multi-factor authentication and back up all data. Pack devices and chargers, and disable auto-connect features for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. While traveling, keep devices secure in public places such as airports or hotel lobbies. Consider using privacy screens on devices. Avoid using public Wi-Fi. Do not use the same passwords and PINs abroad that are used in the U.S.

Legal and compliance considerations Now more than ever, it's important for organizations to complete due diligence on jurisdiction-specific requirements in the regions where their employees travel. It is their duty to document all risk assessments and obtain adequate insurance coverage. The organization should research visa requirements, work permit restrictions and the region's anti-corruption laws. Compliance with any applicable export controls, such as International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations, should be ensured before travel. Full disclosure of the risks should be provided to the employee, and an acknowledgement of the dangers and a willingness to travel should be obtained.

Preparation and training requirements The traveling executive training prepares him or her for any situation that may be encountered while abroad. Hostile Environment Awareness Training (HEAT) is a multi-day course that teaches the skills and attitude needed to enhance personal security in hostile environments. It should be paired with cultural sensitivity training and a briefing on local customs. Protocols for emergency response and possible evacuation should be provided as well. Other essentials include an emergency contact list, secure communication devices with backup power sources, copies of passports, emergency contacts and a power of attorney. Accommodations in the host country should include hotels known for high security. Secure transportation should also be arranged in advance whenever possible. Travel arrangements should be kept between the employee and the employer.

During travel protocols Once on the ground, the traveler should maintain a low profile and check in with superiors at pre-determined intervals. During check-in, they should advise the company of any potential risks reported in local news outlets. The traveler also needs to stay close to their hotel and vary routes to and from to prevent pattern recognition. Social media posts that could compromise the employee's location are not acceptable.