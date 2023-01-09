Public cloud spending, competition to rise in 2023

IT buyers will continue investing heavily in cloud products and services in 2023, but an ongoing increase in multi-cloud adoption means vendors must compete on price in a market with no brand loyalty.

Many enterprises consider cloud spending a foregone conclusion for day-to-day operations, but organizations should continue seeking better value from cloud purchases, according to analysts.

"It's like electricity now. [Cloud] runs the business," said Scott Sinclair, practice director at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "The bulk of people are looking to spend more."

Even as cloud spending becomes a fixture in IT budgets, experts say the acceptance of public cloud spending shouldn't override usage policies and data management controls. The ubiquity of cloud services means IT buyers could benefit from a more competitive market, with many already gearing up to take advantage of this through multi-cloud adoption.

"We're always going to have data growth. We're always going to have workload growth," said Henry Baltazar, research director at 451 Research. "You need optimization in the cloud. You don't want to leave the water running."

Spending habits In a recent survey from ESG, about 71% of 742 senior IT decision-makers from midmarket and enterprise companies expect to develop and deploy cloud-native applications in 2023 -- an increase of about 11% from 2022. More than half of survey respondents, 59%, indicated spending on public cloud applications would increase in 2023, while 56% reported public cloud infrastructure services spending would go up this year. Only a small percentage of respondents expect public cloud spending on applications and infrastructure services to decrease -- 4% and 3%, respectively. It's like electricity now. [Cloud] runs the business. Scott SinclairPractice director, TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group The expected uptick in public cloud spending was also reflected in data on turning to the public cloud first in 2023, with nearly 46% indicating they will use a "cloud-first" policy to deploy new apps using a public cloud service unless a compelling case is made. In 2018, only 29% of respondents used a cloud-first approach. Companies won't be sticking to one public cloud provider either. Already, IT buyers are engaged in a multi-cloud approach, with 26% of survey takers reporting the use of two unique public clouds for workloads, 23% reporting the use of three public clouds, and 42% reporting the use of four or more public clouds. "The bigger your budget is [and] the more transformed you are, the more you're spending," Sinclair said. "There's tremendous benefit to modernizing apps. What organizations should look at is what projects deliver the most value, and prioritize [accordingly]." About 55% of respondents expect spending on cloud-native security to increase in 2023, with 52% expecting to make investments over the next year to protect applications and data on public cloud infrastructure. Cybersecurity spending, however, could come without an increase in IT head count, as 33% of respondents expect a hiring freeze if their company does decide to cut IT spending in 2023. Around 30% percent of respondents also said they plan to turn to public cloud computing services to drive down IT costs as well. "Arguably, the most expensive thing in technology is people," Sinclair said. Survey data from Enterprise Strategy Group on IT spending in 2023. Along with the uptick in company spending, Forrester Research anticipates the public cloud market to be in flux heading into 2023, with increased price competition among network, compute and storage services. In a recent report, the consultancy said cloud companies such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Akamai Technologies will provide competitive prices against hyperscaler AWS, which is expected to remain the dominant public cloud for the foreseeable future. Multi-cloud adoption, spurred by offers of cheaper services, will require hyperscalers to tailor services to support technologies such as Kubernetes, according to Forrester. Hyperscalers will have the advantage of cheaper, more energy-efficient service instances for workloads such as AI as Arm microchips democratize chip development and supply chains.