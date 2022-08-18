Talent acquisition a bigger business risk than recession

The threat of a recession isn't one of the top problems facing businesses. The biggest problems are talent acquisition, retention, and cybersecurity.

Though 60% of the 722 U.S. executives surveyed by PwC earlier this month said a recession is likely, only 30% see it as a serious risk.

But this upbeat economic outlook finding has dark clouds.

About 50% of respondents are "reducing overall headcount." Businesses are turning to automation and digitalization of business processes and creating a talent acquisition strategy to find people with skills to automate and digitize business processes. Employers seek people with a "combination of deep functional knowledge and technology know-how," PwC said.

But even though half of the survey respondents are planning headcount reductions, 83% said they "are focusing the business strategy on growth," except for office space. The shift to hybrid and remote work reduces the need for real estate.

The PwC findings seem at odds with U.S. Labor Dept. data, which reported a payroll growth of 528,000 jobs in July and a falling unemployment rate at 3.5%. Some 10 million job openings also make talent acquisition difficult for many firms.

While hiring remains strong, some firms are laying off or freezing hiring.

PwC officials acknowledge a "dichotomy" in the labor market data and their survey. But the response to the labor market imbalances, such as the high number of job openings, is helping to prompt businesses to redesign work and supply processes, for instance, around automation and self-service, said Bhushan Sethi, joint global leader, people, and organization at PwC.

"That talent is going to help them implement new cloud technology, driving more automation," Sethi said.

More than half of the executives in the PwC survey believe "that digital transformation is one of the areas that they're looking to increase their investments," said Kathryn Kaminsky, vice chair, trust solutions co-leader at PwC. "And that's around getting the right talent to do that."

PwC surveyed CFOs, CHROs, risk managers, CIOs, CISOs, among others, 63% of whom are at Fortune 1000 firms.

Talent acquisition and retention, in this survey, was almost tied with the top concern, cybersecurity.

Sean Joyce, a global cybersecurity and privacy leader with PwC, said cybersecurity concerns center on geopolitical issues, namely the Russian war on Ukraine and growing tensions with China.

"It is the first time we have seen overt cyber warfare," Joyce said about the Russian attacks. It is also the first time that cybersecurity was ranked first in this survey.

About half of the survey respondents plan to increase cybersecurity investments over the next year, PwC reported.