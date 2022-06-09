Rob Joyce: China represents biggest long-term cyberthreat

While Russia is making the most noise now, China is the bigger long-term cyberthreat to the U.S., according to the National Security Agency's cybersecurity head.

Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the NSA, spoke at RSA Conference 2022 in a Wednesday session titled "State of the Hacks: NSA's Perspective" and discussed the nation-state threat actors targeting the country and the technology and tactics that are used.

Joyce began with an overview of Russian nation-state hacking, which increased dramatically this year amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. Despite that increase, he said China represents a larger long-term cyberthreat to the U.S.

"Russia is like a hurricane. If you look at the activities in Ukraine, [they're] loud and aggressive and it is the near-term threat right now," Joyce said. "But China is climate change. They are the long-term pacing threat for us. And if you look at the challenge we have ahead of us, we have to be ready to deal with China."

Joyce noted that over the past several years the Chinese government has become more aggressive in stealing data and intellectual property from the U.S. and using it to bolster their military and economy. This activity, he said, has led the U.S. government to take a meticulous approach to defending against cyberthreats from China.

"Our approach to countering the Chinese aggression is outcome-driven, alliance-centric and deliberately sequenced to impose cost," Joyce said. "There is nothing that is going to turn the Chinese malicious activity off like a light switch, so we have to address this with that long-term piece in mind and do things that over time will add up to bring the pressure, undercut the capabilities and take it away."

Joyce noted that engaging in an exchange of cyber attacks is not the goal of the U.S. and that the hope is to defuse the Chinese cyberthreat and hamper its infrastructure using sanctions and diplomatic processes.

When speaking at the CyberUK event in Wales last month, Joyce said that sanctions like the ones being considered on China were a potential reason for a possible decrease in ransomware attacks from Russia this year.