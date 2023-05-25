Chinese hackers targeting U.S. critical infrastructure

A Chinese nation-state threat group is conducting intrusion and espionage campaigns against U.S. critical infrastructure entities, according to a new report by Microsoft.

In a blog post Wednesday, Microsoft Threat Intelligence detailed the ongoing campaign that involves a group of Chinese state-sponsored hackers it tracks as "Volt Typhoon" that's been active since 2021. Because the campaign leverages living-off-the-land techniques and rarely uses malware, Microsoft warned that detecting and mitigating the attack presents challenges for enterprises.

Microsoft discovered the initial access point for the attacks was vulnerable Fortinet FortiGuard devices, though the company said it was still investigating how Volt Typhoon actors gained access to the devices. To further evade detection, Volt Typhoon used a variety of small office/home office network edge devices, including routers, firewalls and VPN hardware, as proxies to commit these campaigns.

Microsoft warned that the edge devices, which include those manufactured by Asus, Cisco, D-Link, Netgear and Zyxel, allow customers to expose HTTP or SSH management interfaces to the internet, which makes them vulnerable to attacks without their knowledge. The threat actors use the proxies to establish a command and control channel that blends in with normal network activity and evades detection.

The blog post also addressed attack motivation. "Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises," Microsoft wrote in the blog post.

While tracking the campaign, Microsoft observed that Volt Typhoon threat actors prioritized stealth by relying on living-off-the-land techniques and hands-on-keyboard activity with open source tools and command-line actions. Those tactics are employed to gain post-compromise credential access and network system discovery on victim machines.

Throughout the blog, Microsoft emphasized that Volt Typhoon's primary goals are to "perform espionage and maintain access without being detected for as long as possible." Affected organizations in the U.S. and Guam include communications, manufacturing, utility, transportation, maritime, government, IT and education sectors.

If they are successful in hacking a Fortinet device, Volt Typhoon actors then steal credentials to an Active Directory account and use them to try to authenticate other devices on the network.

"In most cases, Volt Typhoon accesses compromised systems by signing in with valid credentials, the same way authorized users do. However, in a small number of cases, Microsoft has observed Volt Typhoon operators creating proxies on compromised systems to facilitate access," the blog post read.

Microsoft said it directly notified customers affected by Volt Typhoon campaigns.

Remediation for affected organizations requires closing or changing credentials for compromised accounts. To defend against the ongoing threat, Microsoft recommended implementing strong multifactor authentication and hardening the Local Authority Security Subsystem Service, which Volt Typhoon used to dump credentials.