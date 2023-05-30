Vendors: Threat actor taxonomies are confusing but essential

The number of unique threat actor taxonomies, which results in overlapping names for the same cyber adversaries, may be confusing to clients. But vendors argue such systems are key to maintaining accurate threat tracking and defense procedures.

Adversary attribution lets security vendors link threat actors to malicious activity and identify the motivations and tactics, techniques and procedures behind a cyber attack. Moreover, profiles for advanced persistent threat (APT) groups equip analysts with knowledge to mitigate future threats.

But the propagation of several vendor-specific taxonomies has led to complaints from the infosec community about the growing number of unique names for a single threat group. For example, the Russian cyber espionage group behind the notorious breach of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 is most commonly known as Fancy Bear, which was coined by CrowdStrike, the vendor that investigated the DNC hack.

But the group is also known at APT28 by Mandiant, Strontium by Microsoft, Sofacy by Palo Alto Networks, Iron Twilight by Secureworks and Pawn Storm by Trend Micro. The various codenames can present challenges for security researchers and enterprise defenders trying to track specific threat activity.

But some vendors argue that tracking cybercriminal activity under their company's own individual naming conventions is essential. Because each security vendor observes the threat landscape through a spectacle of their own collected data and analysis, security teams need an idiosyncratic system of labeling nation-state APTs and cybercriminal gangs.

"It's really important to name those actor groups individually because every single company -- Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, etc. -- has their own viewpoint into that actor activity," said Kyle Wilhoit, director of threat research of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks.

Last month Microsoft announced its new threat actor taxonomy system to make adversary groups easier to identify and follow. Some infosec professionals, such as Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and former CTO of CrowdStrike, applauded the move. Others noted that Microsoft's new weather-themed taxonomy could lead to confusion.

Great report with procedure level intel. I just wish @Microsoft would fix their threat actor names… "Volt Typhoon affecting Guam" when there is a LITERAL typhoon hitting Guam!!! https://t.co/RoD4u9NVUL — Jorge Orchilles (@jorgeorchilles) May 25, 2023

While the irritations make sense to Wilhoit, he indicates that the gripe is one that will not be solved without acceptance of the cybersecurity community.

"I understand the industry probably is tired of hearing new names. But the need for that is distinct," he said. "They're only seeing certain aspects that maybe other companies are not seeing, so visibility into those silos of information differs."

Microsoft recently overhauled its naming taxonomy for threat groups, which features weather-themed names for specific types of adversaries.