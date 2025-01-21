Getty Images/iStockphoto
Threat actors abusing Microsoft Teams in ransomware attacks
Sophos researchers observed two separate threat campaigns in which attackers used Microsoft Teams to pose as IT support personnel and gain access to victims' systems.
Sophos warned that threat actors are abusing Microsoft Teams to pose as tech support personnel to gain initial access to victim organizations with the goal of stealing data and deploying ransomware.
In a report published Tuesday, Sophos detailed ongoing threat campaigns tied to two separate actors it tracks as STAC5143 and STAC5777. Both groups are abusing Microsoft Office 365 services, including Teams and Outlook, to gain access to victim organizations. Sophos revealed it observed more than 15 incidents in the past three months, and half of them occurred in the past two weeks.
During attacks, Sophos discovered common tactics leveraged by both groups, including "email bombing," vishing and using Microsoft remote control tools. Sophos said it "believes with high confidence" that the groups' goal is to steal data or deploy ransomware against the victim organization.
"Both threat actors operated their own Microsoft Office 365 service tenants as part of their attacks and took advantage of a default Microsoft Teams configuration that permits users on external domains to initiate chats or meetings with internal users," Sophos researchers wrote in the report.
Sophos researchers observed both groups overwhelming Outlook mailboxes of a few targeted individuals working at the victim organization to "create a sense of urgency." Additionally, STAC5143 and STAC5777 abused Teams by using vishing or even video calls to targeted employees posing as tech support for their organization.
"Using Microsoft remote control tools -- either Quick Assist or directly through Teams screen sharing -- to take control of the targeted individual's computer and install malware," the report said.
While both groups abused the same services, their techniques differed. During the STAC5143 campaign, Sophos observed that targeted victims received a Teams call made from outside the organization from an account named "Help Desk Manager." Sophos explained how the tactic appeared legitimate.
"As the organization used a managed service provider for IT services, this did not set off red flags with the employee who accepted the video call," the report said. "During the call, the threat actor instructed the employee to allow a remote screen control session through Teams. Through this remote-control session that the attacker was able to open a command shell and drop files and execute malware, deploying them from an external SharePoint file store."
In the case of the STAC5777, the threat actor used email bombing before sending a Microsoft Teams message posing as the company's internal IT team to trick targeted victims into believing there was a spam issue. The seemingly legitimate Teams message requested a call to resolve the issue. "But unlike STAC5143 incidents we've observed, STAC5777 activity relied much more on "hands-on-keyboard" actions and scripted commands launched by the threat actors directly than STAC5143," the report said.
During campaigns, Sophos also observed the use of the PowerShell command to maintain persistence through a reboot, credential gathering and exfiltration. Threat actors also used evasion techniques.
"In one incident, Sophos MDR observed the threat actor using the backdoor to uninstall local multifactor authentication integration on the target device," the report said. "In another, the threat actor unsuccessfully attempted to uninstall the Sophos Endpoint Agent -- an action blocked by Sophos' tamper protection."
Tech support scams
These recent attacks may not be the first time STAC5143 abused Microsoft Teams to trick targeted users. Sophos discovered an overlap between STAC5143 and what Microsoft tracks as Storm-1811, a threat group known for leveraging technical support scams against victim organizations.
In May, Microsoft published a blog post that warned Storm-1811 was abusing Quick Assist tools to target users in social engineering attacks and Teams to send messages and call targeted users. The blog post stated that Storm-1811 was known to deploy Black Basta ransomware.
Sophos also uncovered a connection to Black Basta in the recent campaign.
"In one case found in a threat hunt across all Sophos MDR customers, the threat actors attempted to execute Black Basta ransomware. This was blocked by Sophos endpoint protection," the report said.
Sophos urged organizations to ensure that their Microsoft Office 365 service provisions restrict Teams calls from outside their organizations and set restricted policies for remote access applications such as Quick Assist. Additionally, Sophos recommended increased social engineering awareness training and to ensure employees know who their actual IT support personnel are as these tactics increase.
"Organizations should also raise employee awareness of these types of tactics -- these aren't the types of things that are usually covered in anti-phishing training," the report said.
Sean Gallagher, principal threat researcher at Sophos X-Ops and co-author of Tuesday's report, told Informa TechTarget that any organization using Teams is at risk of these attacks and provided additional defensive actions.
"It doesn't matter their geography. Sophos continues to see new MDR [managed detection and response] and IR [incident response] cases associated with these highly active campaigns and organizations using Microsoft 365 should be on high alert. They should check company-wide configurations, block outside account messages if possible, and block remote access tools and remote machine management tools not regularly used by their organizations," he said.
Gallagher added that abuse of Microsoft Office 365 is a trending attack vector. He warned that any communication platform that can be exploited through cross organization messaging or credential and access token theft is potentially a candidate for this sort of cybercrime.
"Scammers have been leveraging the Teams open calling feature for some time -- we've seen all sorts of social engineering attempts using Teams going back at least for the last four years, but they have not been as complex or orchestrated as these current attacks by ransomware operators," he said.
Arielle Waldman is a news writer for Informa TechTarget covering enterprise security.