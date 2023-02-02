Threat activity increasing around Fortinet VPN vulnerability

Exploitation activity is ramping up against a Fortinet SSL-VPN vulnerability, according to several reports.

In December, Fortinet disclosed that a critical flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-42475, had been exploited in the wild in at least one instance. They recommended that users immediately upgrade to the latest patched versions. The remote code execution vulnerability ranked a 9.8 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System and affected FortiOS through the SSL VPN service.

Now multiple threat intelligence reports, including one from Fortinet, showed increased activity from threat actors. That activity includes a sharp rise in brute force attack attempts against Fortinet VPN accounts as well as a new malware specifically designed to exploit CVE-2022-42475.

In early January, Fortinet provided extended research into the exploitation with multiple additional IoCs it uncovered related to the critical flaw. Most notably, the analysis revealed potentially prominent victims.

"The complexity of the exploit suggests an advanced actor and that it is highly targeted at governmental or government-related targets," Fortinet researchers wrote in the blog post.

The blog post also noted several examples of this complexity, including a strong comprehension of FortiOS, the underlying hardware and the use of custom implants that allowed threat actors to reverse-engineer various parts of the operating system. Time stamps and signed certificates showed activity could be linked to China, Russia, Australia, Singapore and other Eastern Asian countries.