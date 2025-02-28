What is the NSA and how does it work?

The National Security Agency (NSA) is a federal government surveillance and intelligence agency that's part of the U.S. Department of Defense and is managed under the authority of the director of national intelligence (DNI).

Led by the NSA director, the agency performs global electronic monitoring, collection and processing of information and data from its headquarters in Fort Meade, Md. It's in the intelligence-gathering business and, unlike the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), its agents don't handle law enforcement and don't make arrests. They also aren't part of the U.S. military. The NSA does have a cooperative relationship with the FBI and the military, and shares intelligence with other government entities and the military.

Responsibilities of the NSA As a member of the intelligence community, the NSA exists to protect the integrity of U.S. national communications systems, and to collect and process signals intelligence. SIGINT is information that originates from foreign adversaries' secret communications, typically digital and electronic systems, such as communications and radar systems. The NSA operates around the world in support of U.S. national security and foreign policy. The NSA's role in preserving national security is twofold: NSA analysts gather and decrypt intelligence from electronic communications found on a range of electronic sources, including phone calls, email, videos, photos, stored data and social networking. The agency uses discovered intelligence to protect the nation's classified data and national security systems and guide policymakers in their decisions. These systems are crucial to intelligence, military operations and other government activities from unauthorized access and tampering by both domestic and foreign enemies. In October 2017, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed guidelines enabling the NSA to provide intercepted communications and raw SIGINT before applying domestic and foreign privacy protections to 16 government agencies, including the FBI and Central Intelligence Agency. The number of NSA employees and its budget are classified information. However, the NSA employs analysts, engineers, physicists, linguists, computer science professionals, researchers, cybersecurity officers, data flow experts, managers, experts in intelligence analysis, customer relations and public affairs specialists, and administrative and clerical assistants. It also claims to be the largest employer of mathematicians in the U.S. and possibly worldwide. NSA mathematicians and their counterparts in the Central Security Service (CSS), an NSA subagency, perform the agency's two critical functions: They design cryptographic systems to protect U.S. communications and information assurance. They search for weaknesses in the counterpart systems of American adversaries. The NSA has denied reports claiming it has an unlimited black budget that's undisclosed even to other government agencies. Nevertheless, the agency has said that, if it were in the public sector, it would rank in the top 10% of Fortune 500 companies. The NSA says its mission is to prevent and eradicate threats to national security, including cyberespionage and cyberwarfare.

NSA programs The NSA can listen in on every international phone call made to and from the U.S., but that's just one aspect of the agency's work. The agency's bigger focus is on intelligence gathering. For much of its history, it was thought that the NSA focused on gathering international intelligence. That changed in 2013 when details on other NSA surveillance programs became public. That year, Edward Snowden, a Booz Allen Hamilton contractor at that time, leaked confidential NSA information to the national and international press. The documents indicated the agency had domestic surveillance activities that included the bulk collection of U.S. communications. Snowden told the press about 10 such surveillance programs: Prism. Perhaps the most infamous NSA program, Prism collected data stored by nine major Silicon Valley technology companies: AOL, Apple, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Paltalk, Skype, Yahoo and YouTube. The data collected included emails, file transfers, photos and voice calls.

Little is known about these three programs. However, as reported in , Trafficthief is described as containing "metadata from a subset of tasked strong-selectors." Pinwale contains "content selected from dictionary tasked terms," while Marina stores "user activity metadata with front end full take feeds and backend selected feeds." Boundless Informant. This is said to be a measure of how well the other programs are doing. Slides that Snowden gave The Guardian indicated that, in one month in 2012, the NSA collected almost 100 billion pieces of intelligence worldwide. Three billion pieces of intelligence were collected in the U.S. during that same period. Presumably, an email or phone call would constitute a piece of intelligence.