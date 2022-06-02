May ransomware attacks strike municipal governments, IT firms

Municipal governments and critical infrastructure continue to be targets for threat actors even as ransomware attacks appeared to slow down in May.

According to data collected by SearchSecurity, May had the least number of disclosures or confirmed reports of ransomware attacks of any month so far in 2022. While there might be some attacks that were not made public, just 11 were found to have occurred in the U.S. in May, and eight others were disclosed in the month but had occurred sometime prior.

The past month was not a complete outlier, however, as April too saw signs of ransomware slowing down, with just 20 total attacks disclosed. As for the other months, SearchSecurity found 41 disclosures of ransomware attacks in January, 27 in February and 31 in March.

Rob Joyce, cybersecurity director for the U.S. National Security Agency, said last week that the U.S. has seen a decline in ransomware activity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the National Cyber Security Centre's CyberUK conference earlier this month, Joyce gave partial credit of the drop to sanctions against specific ransomware groups and cryptocurrency platforms that facilitate ransom payments and obscure them from law enforcement investigations.

Public services Local governments have consistently been victimized by ransomware threat actors. Each month of 2022 has had at least one example of a town, county or state government in the U.S. being hit by a ransomware attack. Quincy, Ill., and Somerset County, N.J., were the two most recent municipalities hit by ransomware attacks, with Quincy's coming in the first week of May and Somerset's the last. Officials originally announced the attack against Quincy on May 6, but did not confirm it as ransomware until May 24, when Mayor Mike Troup held a press conference. During the conference, Troup said that while some departments like police and fire had email and phone systems affected, almost everything was back up and running, and no personal information appeared to have been stolen. According to Troup, the city put in more than $600,000 to stem this ransomware attack; the mayor also said the ransom demand was less than half a million dollars. On the same day as the Quincy press conference, officials in Somerset County said that their email system was affected by a ransomware attack, but that all other county services seemed to be functioning properly.