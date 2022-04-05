March ransomware attacks strike finance, government targets

As tensions rose globally surrounding further armed conflicts and potential cyberconflicts stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. saw a continued wave of ransomware attacks both in the public and private sectors.

Following the invasion in late February, the Conti ransomware gang issued a statement supporting the Russian government and threatening attacks against Western nations, including the U.S. While the White House recently warned that the Russian government was exploring possible cyber attacks against the U.S., there wasn't a significant increase in reported ransomware attacks for March.

Editor's note: SearchSecurity tracks ransomware disclosures and public reports each month. This does not include purported attacks claimed by ransomware gangs that have not been confirmed by the victim or corroborated through other means.

However, March 2022 showed no signs that ransomware groups are slowing, either. SearchSeccurity tracked 28 reports and disclosures of ransomware attacks last month, including attacks against major financial service companies and public entities that left hundreds of thousands of potential victims.

Public sector victims The month opened with yet another ransomware attack aimed at a public school, this time in Berks County, Penn., where the superintendent of the Fleetwood School District reported that schools were experiencing technical difficulties on March 2. According to the superintendent's statements, while some of the technology was disrupted, no student or staff information was accessed, and classes were able to take place as scheduled. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Conti ransomware gang threatened to strike against the U.S. and other Western nations. The following week, cybersecurity company Emsisoft told Valley Central News that while examining the leak site for the ransomware gang LockBit, they discovered that the Brownsville Public Utility Board (BPUB) was listed as a victim of the group. BPUB is a city-run organization that is responsible for providing water and power to Brownsville, Texas, one of the largest cities in the southern part of the state with nearly 200,000 residents. Following the discovery by Emsisoft, on March 8, BPUB published a press release on its website, acknowledging the incident and saying that it had taken steps to protect the affected environment and was investigating the incident. On March 25, BPUB provided an update to Valley Central and the board's customers, saying that there would be delays in seeing accurate balances in customer accounts. As of that update, BPUB still could not confirm what information or data was affected. As the month went along, more public entities began to report ransomware attacks that took down some of their systems During the weekend of March 19, the town of Plainfield, Conn., was hit by threat actors, affecting parts of the town's electronic administrative system and large segments of the police department. The town's police department said that following the ransomware attack, the police department lost access to electronic records, bodycam video and fingerprinting services and had some of their telephone service disrupted. That same weekend, on March 20, another public service was disrupted by a ransomware attack, this time a few thousand miles away in San Antonio. According to a news release on the Bexar County Appraisal District website, the office was hit early on Sunday morning, and some systems were encrypted and select files were damaged in the incident. According to the office, the property records database was not hit by the ransomware attack and as of its latest release on March 21, the rest of the services were still being recovered and restored. To close the month, the ransomware group Hive claimed to hit one of California's largest providers of Medi-Cal, the Partnership HealthPlan of California. The healthcare provider, whose website as well as other services are still down, provides the state's version of Medicaid, focusing on helping low-income residents. Hive, which struck several healthcare organizations over the past year, claimed to have stolen personal information from over 850,000 residents. It was first reported on March 24 by The Press Democrat that the group was experiencing network disruptions. So far, Partnership HealthPlan of California has not released a timeline for the recovery of their systems or what information may have been exposed as a result of the ransomware attack.