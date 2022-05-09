Victims of Horizon Actuarial data breach exceed 1M

The victim count for the Horizon Actuarial Services data breach has continued to climb months after the ransomware attack was initially disclosed.

Horizon Actuarial was attacked last November, but the company didn't discover it had been breached until mid-January and didn't disclose the incident and resulting exposed data until March 21. The attack on the consulting firm, which provides actuarial services for employer benefits plans, illustrates how far-reaching the effects of a ransomware incident can be.

In recent weeks, more victims have emerged from the Horizon Actuarial data breach, stating that they were among the customers affected by the financial firm's data breach. In its most recent filing to the Maine attorney general's office on April 26, Horizon said the number affected rose to 1,312,212, the majority of whom belong to healthcare and benefit plans managed by the group.

Horizon Actuarial's breach notification said that stolen personal identifying information (PII) could include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and health plan information. In the same breach notification, Horizon Actuarial provided the names of all the plans and trusts it manages that have been hit by the data breach. Since the breach was first disclosed by the company on March 21, the number of victim organizations has slowly increased. The notification initially listed just two customers that were affected by the breach; that list has now grown to 33 organizations.

The groups impacted range from local bakery driver unions to national and international plans like the Major League Baseball (MLB) Players Benefit Plan and the National Hockey League Players Association Health and Benefits Fund.

Following the attack, which began on Nov. 10, Horizon Actuarial said that it received an email from threat actors claiming to have stolen data from customers. The company then negotiated with the threat actors and paid a ransom in exchange for a pledge from the threat actors to delete the stolen data. Horizon Actuarial began providing notice of the data breach to affected plans on Jan. 13 and offered to inform individual victims for the plans.

However, individuals belonging to the plans were not informed by Horizon Actuarial until the beginning of March at the earliest, and some far later.