Lawsuit claims Kronos breach exposed data for 'millions'

A class-action lawsuit against Ultimate Kronos Group claimed the company's recent ransomware attack exposed the personal data of millions of customer employees.

The lawsuit against UKG, which was filed on March 4, slammed the payroll service provider for its response to a ransomware attack in December. The attack disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud and knocked client payroll systems and other services offline for an extended period of time.

UKG later disclosed that attackers had also stolen "a relatively small volume of data" that was limited to just two customers. However, the class-action lawsuit claims the Kronos breach "exposed millions of workers' sensitive and confidential personal identifying information ('PII') to cybercriminals."

Inside the lawsuit Adam Bente, the filing plaintiff in the suit, is a current employee of the Family Health Centers of San Diego (FHCSD). According to the suit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, FHCSD has over 1,800 employees, all of whom suffered from some form of a delay in receiving paychecks following the attack on UKG. The Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron is the team representing Bente and the rest of the class members in the lawsuit. "Plaintiff, like all Class Members, was delayed payment of his paycheck following the data breach," the lawsuit stated. "Plaintiff, like all Class Members, has lost time and expenses from having to mitigate the consequences of the delay in payment of his paychecks." The suit identifies potential class members as anyone impacted by the ransomware attack, whether it be due to a delay in payment or a risk of data exposure. These people could be employees at any of the hundreds of organizations that use UKG's software and services. According to the filing, the timing of the incident aggravated the pain that many of the victims felt from this attack. "The timing of the data breach could not have come at a worse time, leaving many employees to worry over their privacy and paychecks during the peak of the holiday season as well as the latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic." When it comes to why UKG is at fault in this case, the suit identifies a poor cybersecurity system as the main reason for the ransomware attack. "As a result of its lack of adequate security measures, UKG was attacked by hackers who launched a ransomware attack on UKG's timekeeping system, Kronos Private Cloud, on or around December 11, 2021," the suit stated. The suit claimed that as ransomware attacks and cyber attacks have risen around the world over the past years, UKG had the information and ability to create a strong cybersecurity system, which it failed to do, potentially exposing the data of millions and stalling paychecks to workers during a time of great need.