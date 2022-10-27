How Sheltered Harbor helps banks navigate cyber-recovery

Ever wonder if your bank would recover quickly and accurately from a ransomware attack? Your deposits are insured, but how long could you go without access to your savings? Could you wait for an insurance claim to settle, or would you want your bank back online as quickly as possible?

The banking industry has a long-standing history with data protection disciplines. With ransomware and other cyber-risks growing in sophistication and volume, however, the data protection and disaster recovery paradigms have significantly and forever changed. It is no longer good enough for companies to only have a disaster recovery plan. They now need an integrated cyber-recovery plan.

Threats abound Ransomware represents a serious threat to organizations of all types and sizes. Research from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) indicated 82% IT security professionals believe their cyber-risk has increased over the past two years. Unfortunately, these threats do not appear to be slowing down. A lot of bad actors are out there looking to disrupt business. In fact, the majority of organizations surveyed said they had to deal with at least one ransomware attack over the last 12 months. More concerning, 30% said they experienced attacks on a weekly or daily basis. Only 21% of survey respondents said their organization hasn't experienced an attempted ransomware attack in the past year. Cyber threats and attack vectors also seem to be continuously expanding. ESG research indicated major concerns that backups could become ransomware targets. Bad actors are now not only targeting production data, but also the copies of that data intended to keep business information safe and protected. Backups are increasingly becoming targets of ransomware attacks. Fortunately, most companies are aware of the issue.