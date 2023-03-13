Is cybersecurity recession-proof?

During periods of economic uncertainty, the outlook often seems to change daily. In a single week, a great jobs report or slowing interest rate hikes might offset disappointing earnings reports -- that is, until major companies start announcing massive layoffs.

In such turbulent times, prudent cybersecurity professionals might well question how a recession would affect their job security and the field at large.

Why cybersecurity is recession-proof The good news is that a full-blown recession is unlikely to have a major effect on cybersecurity job security and the cybersecurity industry at large for the following two reasons: Enterprises (still) face ongoing cyber talent shortages. Cybersecurity teams are chronically understaffed. One would be hard-pressed to find a single business executive who would say they currently employ too many security professionals.



According to a report from (ISC)2, an estimated 4.7 million people worked in the field globally as of late 2022, with 3.4 million unfilled positions. Most research suggests the situation will only worsen in the years ahead, with the cybersecurity talent gap growing faster than the workforce.



Even if the most pessimistic economic forecast came to fruition, it would likely do little to address this massive imbalance. Meanwhile, cybercrime is unlikely to slow during a downturn. Demand for security practitioners will, therefore, remain high. Cybersecurity is (still) a growing business priority. The importance of cybersecurity issues continues to grow within the broader enterprise. Almost every corporate board member I know has cybersecurity as a top agenda item for the business. The number of cyber threats and threat vectors continues to rise. Increasingly capable AI and automation will only add to the types and volumes of cyber attacks -- and the need for security practitioners to combat them. It is hard to imagine a recession would seriously threaten cybersecurity job security. Considering these factors, it is hard to imagine a recession would seriously threaten cybersecurity job security at the macro level. On the other hand, these professionals are responsible for challenging, high-stakes work and face substantial day-to-day risk, irrespective of economic conditions. Unfortunately, some security practitioners are likely to take the fall if -- or, increasingly, when -- an attack adversely affects their companies. On the micro level, cybersecurity job security may, therefore, be less assured, relative to other fields.