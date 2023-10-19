Cloud inflation affects IT spending trends, GenAI not yet

Gartner's latest global IT forecast points to double-digit growth for software and IT services next year, with cloud inflation partly responsible for fueling budget increases.

The market researcher pegged the 2024 software spending growth rate at 13.8% year-over-year. IT services followed with a projected 10.4% spending increase. Software and services will drive about half of IT outlays, overall. Gartner is projecting $5.1 trillion in worldwide IT spending in 2024, an 8% increase from 2023 levels.

The forecasted growth for software and IT services stems largely from cloud spending, according to Gartner. Inflation, which has driven up cloud pricing in recent months, will contribute to the uptick. Cloud vendor price hikes and increased utilization will combine to boost global spending on public cloud services, the company stated.

Inflation trends The U.S. government's September wholesale inflation data suggests rising prices remain a factor for IT commodities including cloud computing. The Producer Price Index (PPI), released last week, reported a year-over-year price increase of 3.1% for data processing, hosting and related services, a category in which cloud is an important contributor. The September increase is down slightly from the 3.2% rise reported for August, when the PPI set a new mark for cloud inflation. A host of factors influence cloud pricing, including higher wages, increasing energy demands and the addition of generative AI services. The professional services category also showed inflationary pressure, with the PPI reporting an 8.5% year-over-year price increase in September. Hardware, meanwhile, showed year-over-year price drops -- storage declined 2.7%, while host computers and servers saw a 2.3% decrease.